Assistant Professor of Law, American University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Professor Sylvia Lu joined the faculty of American University Washington College of Law as an Assistant Professor in 2025. Her teaching and research focus on Data Privacy Law, Artificial Intelligence Law, and Torts. Professor Lu's recent research projects explore how legal systems can and should respond to opaque AI-driven harms to civil rights and social interests. Drawing on comparative legal analysis, Professor Lu examines regulatory approaches to AI and data governance across the U.S., EU, and Asia, and develops proposals to address the challenges posed by data-driven technologies.

Professor Lu's scholarship has been published or is forthcoming in law journals, including the California Law Review, Florida Law Review, and the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment & Technology Law, and has been selected for presentation at major academic conferences and invited talks. Her writing and commentary have also appeared in The Conversation and discussed in public media outlets. Her recent papers,“Data Privacy, Human Rights, and Algorithmic Opacity” and“Algorithmic Opacity, Private Accountability, and Corporate Social Disclosure,” were each selected as winning entries in the annual Berkeley Technology Law Journal Writing Competition. Her most recent article,“Regulating AI Harms,” was featured as a "highly recommended" paper by the Legal Theory Blog.

Before joining AUWCL, Professor Lu was a Faculty Fellow and Visiting Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan Law School, where she taught a seminar on Artificial Intelligence Regulations. She earned a Doctor of Juridical Science and a Master of Laws from the UC Berkeley School of Law, where she was awarded the Lloyd M. Robbins Fellowship and the Berkeley Merit Scholarship.

Professor Lu is also a Certified Information Privacy Professional for American (CIPP/US) and European (CIPP/E) data privacy laws.

–present Faculty Fellow and Visiting Assistant Professor of Law, University of Michigan

Experience