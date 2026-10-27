Assistant Professor of Finance, Miami University

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Simon Buechler os an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Farmer School of Business at Miami University. He is also an affiliate of the Urban Economics Lab and the Sustainable Urbanization Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Center for Real Estate and the Center for Regional Economic Development (CRED) at the University of Bern.

His research interests include finance, public, urban, and real estate economics.

–present Assistant Professor of Finance, Miami University

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