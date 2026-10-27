Shannon Oltmann

Associate Dean of Information Sciences, Wayne State University

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Shannon M. Oltmann is the Associate Dean and Director of the School of Information Sciences at Wayne State University, where she is also a full professor. She obtained her Ph.D. from Indiana University. Oltmann's research interests include intellectual freedom, censorship, information precarity, and qualitative research methods. She wrote the book Practicing Intellectual Freedom in Libraries and edited The Fight Against Book Bans: Perspectives from the Field. She studies the implementation of and resistance to censorship in libraries and other spaces. Another stream of work investigates information precarity, a lack of information and resources brought about by systemic marginalization. Oltmann has published widely and given talks to national and international audiences.

–present Associate Dean, School of Information Sciences, Wayne State University

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