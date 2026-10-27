R.I.P. Caribbean CIP/CBI? Antigua Leans Toward Suspension As EU Pressure Mounts

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

TORONTO, Canada – Sometimes, the underlying drama of an industry is even more revealing than its public front. The unfolding crisis surrounding Caribbean Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs involves far more than meets the eye-fraught with strict regulatory restrictions, international jeopardy, and deep internal vulnerabilities.

The turning point for Antigua and Barbuda

Prime Minister Gaston Browne's recent statement that Antigua and Barbuda is leaning toward suspending its CBI program by November 12, 2026, pending cabinet approval, marks a consequential development. Despite previous hardline stances vowing to protect or merely modify the citizenship programs, this potential shift has caught many industry observers by surprise.

Following consultations with the European Union, the technical teams representing the five Eastern Caribbean OECS nations-Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, and Saint Lucia-have yet to issue a unified statement detailing concrete successes. Earlier warnings indicated that restructuring efforts were too subtle to address mounting EU security concerns, especially given that these programs grant visa-free access traditionally protected by European laws.

Prime Minister Browne has called for a coordinated regional response among Caribbean leaders. The region's fragmented bargaining power consistently weakens its leverage against foreign superpowers. This urgency comes on the heels of tightening visa restrictions across the UK, Ireland, Bermuda, and the US.

Regulatory deadlines and economic stakes



EU Mandates: Interim safeguards-including stronger vetting and the exclusion of EU-sanctioned individuals-were slated for September 2026, ahead of the EU's Visa Suspension Mechanism report due in December 2026. Furthermore, formal letters signed in June 2026 by EU Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner requested that the five nations phase out their programs by June 1, 2028, featuring a 24-month transition window. IMF Warnings: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly highlighted the vulnerability of government budgets reliant on CBI inflows. In Antigua and Barbuda, the program accounts for roughly 15 percent of total annual government revenue and up to 60 percent of non-tax revenue streams (approximately XCD 157 million / USD 58 million). While the IMF advises using these funds to pay down national debt rather than covering daily operational spending, doing so remains politically and economically difficult for small island states.

The“Sideshow”: Internal governance and accountability

Beyond external pressures from Brussels, Sam Bayat, founder and chairman of Bayat Legal Services, points to critical internal flaws within the CBI industry itself. While he views the EU's concerns as legitimate-albeit potentially disproportionate-he argues that the industry must confront its own shortcomings regarding transparency and governance.

Bayat raises hard questions about accountability:



Are all applicants genuinely treated equally under the rules?

How transparent are program fees, and do certain applicants secure unauthorised discounts or preferential treatment? What role do overlapping circles of government officials, intermediaries, and influencers play in compromising due diligence standards?

Without independent verification, regular audits, and strict penalties for violations, the industry remains vulnerable to exploitation by financial criminals, PEPs, and bad actors. Furthermore, Bayat warns that in an era of digital metadata, geospatial tracking, and global data-sharing, historical underdealings and secretive arrangements are increasingly difficult to keep hidden.

Looking ahead

Dismissing EU security and governance concerns as mere overreach is no longer a viable strategy. As Caribbean nations weigh economic necessity against international compliance standards, the future of regional CBI programs hangs in the balance. Whether a newly negotiated framework featuring rigorous, audited due diligence can salvage visa-free access to Europe remains the defining question for the industry's survival.