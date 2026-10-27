Romania President Accuses Russia of Involvement in Defense Site Sabotage
(MENAFN) Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Tuesday condemned what he described as alleged Russian involvement in sabotage activities on Romanian soil, following an investigation into a fire at an industrial facility in Brasov.
“Such actions are unacceptable and represent a serious violation of the sovereignty and security of our country,” Dan wrote on X.
“No foreign entity has the right to act in this way on the territory of Romania or other European states,” he added.
The president’s comments followed an investigation into a fire that broke out on Sept. 14 at the Carfil industrial site near a defense manufacturer in Brasov.
Dan accused Russia of pursuing a broader campaign against European democracies through alleged election interference, disinformation, cyberattacks and sabotage. He also claimed that Moscow had intensified its actions against civilian shipping in the Black Sea in recent weeks.
“These are not isolated, unrelated incidents, but part of a premeditated and coordinated campaign,” he said, arguing that the alleged activities were intended to deepen divisions within European societies and deter countries from advancing their security and collective defense efforts.
Dan said Romania would take steps to prevent similar incidents, identify those responsible and safeguard its citizens and critical infrastructure. He also reaffirmed Bucharest’s commitment to working closely with NATO allies and European Union partners.
The president commended Romanian intelligence services, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors for identifying those suspected of starting the Carfil fire, as well as individuals allegedly connected to the incident.
He further warned that hostile actors were increasingly using social media platforms to recruit and manipulate individuals, including by drawing them into illegal activities.
Prime Minister Luca Niculescu, speaking in Chisinau, said a network suspected of carrying out sabotage against the defense industry with Russian involvement had been dismantled, according to reports from Romania.
“We will not be discouraged in our commitment to ensuring the security of Romanian citizens and Romania,” he said.
Romanian broadcaster Antena 3 CNN reported that three suspects — two Belarusian nationals and one Ukrainian — had left Romania after the fire and were subsequently apprehended in Germany and Poland. The broadcaster also reported that the suspects had been preparing additional acts of sabotage.
“Such actions are unacceptable and represent a serious violation of the sovereignty and security of our country,” Dan wrote on X.
“No foreign entity has the right to act in this way on the territory of Romania or other European states,” he added.
The president’s comments followed an investigation into a fire that broke out on Sept. 14 at the Carfil industrial site near a defense manufacturer in Brasov.
Dan accused Russia of pursuing a broader campaign against European democracies through alleged election interference, disinformation, cyberattacks and sabotage. He also claimed that Moscow had intensified its actions against civilian shipping in the Black Sea in recent weeks.
“These are not isolated, unrelated incidents, but part of a premeditated and coordinated campaign,” he said, arguing that the alleged activities were intended to deepen divisions within European societies and deter countries from advancing their security and collective defense efforts.
Dan said Romania would take steps to prevent similar incidents, identify those responsible and safeguard its citizens and critical infrastructure. He also reaffirmed Bucharest’s commitment to working closely with NATO allies and European Union partners.
The president commended Romanian intelligence services, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors for identifying those suspected of starting the Carfil fire, as well as individuals allegedly connected to the incident.
He further warned that hostile actors were increasingly using social media platforms to recruit and manipulate individuals, including by drawing them into illegal activities.
Prime Minister Luca Niculescu, speaking in Chisinau, said a network suspected of carrying out sabotage against the defense industry with Russian involvement had been dismantled, according to reports from Romania.
“We will not be discouraged in our commitment to ensuring the security of Romanian citizens and Romania,” he said.
Romanian broadcaster Antena 3 CNN reported that three suspects — two Belarusian nationals and one Ukrainian — had left Romania after the fire and were subsequently apprehended in Germany and Poland. The broadcaster also reported that the suspects had been preparing additional acts of sabotage.
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