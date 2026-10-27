Uzbekistan Airports Holds Talks With 12 Airlines To Expand Routes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan Airports held talks with 12 international airlines and aviation industry representatives at Routes World 2026 in Frankfurt on October 21-23 to explore new flight routes, expand existing services, and strengthen the country's international air connectivity.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the Uzbek delegation participated in the international aviation forum with discussions focused on attracting new carriers to Uzbekistan and expanding the geographical reach of its flight network.

During the event, the company's representatives met with executives from All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Aegean Airlines, Edelweiss Air, Bangkok Airways, FlyOne Armenia, ITA Airways, SunExpress, Transavia France, Delta Air Lines, Qantas and Vietjet Air.

Additionally, the delegation held meetings with representatives of logistics company UPS and Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport.

The discussions covered opportunities to launch new routes, increase flight services on existing connections and strengthen cooperation with international carriers. Particular attention was given to expanding international air services through Uzbekistan's regional airports and improving their accessibility.

Uzbekistan Airports said direct engagement with airlines at Routes World provides an opportunity to present the country's aviation market, assess carriers' interest in new destinations, and identify potential areas for further cooperation.

Expanding the route network is intended to increase travel options for passengers and improve connectivity between Uzbekistan and international markets. Developing services through regional airports could also help broaden access to air travel beyond the country's main aviation hubs.

Routes World brings together airport operators, airlines and other aviation industry stakeholders to discuss route development, market opportunities and partnerships in international air transport.