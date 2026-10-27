Bonafide® Health Introduces Women's Daily Creatine & Collagen Supplement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium Formulation Delivers Multi-Benefit Support for Cognitive Function, Muscle, Skin and Bone Health in Perimenopausal and Menopausal Women

New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonafide Health, LLC, a women's healthcare company dedicated to providing science-backed solutions for perimenopause and menopause symptoms has launched their Women's Daily Creatine & Collagen a once-daily powder formulated for women in perimenopause and menopause, focused on supporting healthy aging. It combines micronized creatine monohydrate, grass-fed bovine collagen peptides, and vitamin D3 to support cognitive and physical function, skin and connective-tissue health, and bone health.*

This specialized formulation aims to preserve strength and function during menopause, a period marked by declining estrogen levels that can accelerate changes in bone, muscle, connective tissue, and brain health. Vanilla flavored, gluten free, with no added sugars, Bonafide's Women's Daily Creatine & Collagen is designed for consistent use, ideal for a daily routine supportive of the physical and cognitive foundations that benefit menopausal women as they age.

Bonafide's Women's Daily Creatine and Collagen's three key ingredients are third-party tested and specially formulated for maximum effectiveness:

Creatine: featuring micronized creatine monohydrate, known for its role in enhancing muscle strength and cognitive function. During menopause, creatine supplementation can help combat age-related muscle loss and support brain energy metabolism.

Collagen: featuring grass-fed bovine collagen peptides, contributing to skin and joint health, providing amino acids that support the synthesis of collagen in connective tissues and bones.

Vitamin D 50 mcg: featuring vitamin D3, a bioavailable form of vitamin D, essential for bone health, aids in calcium absorption, bone mineralization and muscle function.

“During the menopausal transition, estrogen declines and physical and cognitive changes such as bone, muscle, connective tissue, and brain health can accelerate,” explains Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MS MD FACOG, MSCP, Bonafide's Chief Medical Officer.“Preservation of strength and function are critically important at this time. Resistance training combined with a high-quality creatine and collagen can be supportive.”

Bonafide partners with FDA-registered, GMP (good manufacturing practice certified) manufacturing facilities and rigorously tests each of their products for consistency, quality, purity, and potency. Bonafide's Women's Daily Creatine and Collagen is available online at the brand's website, for $39.99 and Amazon.

ABOUT BONAFIDE HEALTH, LLC

Bonafide Health was launched with a simple mission: to provide women with safe and highly effective symptom relief throughout their menopause journey. As part of Bonafide's scientific research and product development process, the brand prides itself on their deep understanding of the biological and physiological changes that affect women due to hormonal fluctuations experienced with age. Through the Bonafide State of MenopauseTM Survey, the longest running report tracking longitudinal shifts of menopause sentiment and symptoms, Bonafide helps women and their providers better understand and navigate the menopause transition. Bonafide is a gynecologist recommended menopause supplement brand that provides first-of-its-kind, evidence-based solutions developed from naturally derived ingredients that are hormone-free and drug-free. To learn more visit or follow @hellobonafide on Instagram or TikTok.

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*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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Bonafide Health Women's Daily Creatine and Collagen Bonafide Health Women's Daily Creatine and Collagen

CONTACT: Ann Pechaver Bonafide® Health, LLC 802-578-7512...