Preferred Hotels & Resorts Expands Global Portfolio With 28 New Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World's largest independent hotel brand strengthens its portfolio in Q3 2026

SUMMARY: Preferred Hotels & Resorts expanded its global portfolio with 28 new member hotels in Q3 2026, its largest quarterly addition since 2024. Highlights include UMusic Hotel Madrid, Palazzo Trezza in Verona, Diamonds Thudufushi in the Maldives, Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, THE FUJIYA HOTEL in Hakone, and Hotel Banov Townscape Wuhan.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 28 new members to its global portfolio between July 1 and September 30th, 2026. To celebrate, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from vibrant urban hotels and storied heritage properties to an all-inclusive private-island retreat, these newest members reflect the breadth of distinctive experiences across the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

“Welcoming 28 new members in a single quarter, our largest quarterly addition since 2024, marks an important milestone in the continued growth of Preferred Hotels & Resorts,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.“Spanning dynamic cities, private islands, mountain settings, and historic landmarks, these additions broaden the reach of our global portfolio, with each hotel bringing its own character and connection to destination.”

Highlights include:



UMusic Hotel Madrid (Madrid, Spain) – Lifestyle Collection : With Madrid's landmark sights and cultural attractions just outside its doors, UMusic Hotel Madrid immerses travelers in the rhythm and creative energy of the Spanish capital. Music is woven throughout the experience, beginning with the hotel's direct connection to the restored 898-seat Albéniz Theater, a working venue presenting musicals, drama, comedy, and other live performances. The theme continues through music-inspired artwork by artists from across Spain, 130 contemporary guestrooms and suites equipped with integrated sound systems, and the UMusic Piano Bar Casa Chicote, where musicians perform daily. The property also features a lively rooftop terrace with inventive cocktails and offering panoramic views of the Madrid skyline, alongside a separate seasonal pool.

Palazzo Trezza (Verona, Italy) – L.V.X. Collection : Opened in spring 2026, Palazzo Trezza is a beautifully restored Renaissance residence in the heart of Verona's UNESCO-listed historic center. Rich architectural details, including frescoed ceilings, blend with bespoke furnishings and contemporary comforts across 11 individually designed suites. Evoking the intimacy and elegance of a private home in the heart of the city, Palazzo Trezza offers highly personalized hospitality and tailor-made experiences revealing Verona's beauty and hidden treasures, from unforgettable opera evenings at the Arena to exclusive Amarone tastings in Valpolicella or within the property's own historic wine cellar.

Diamonds Thudufushi (Male, Maldives)– Lifestyle Collection : Set on a pristine private island in the Maldives' South Ari Atoll, Diamonds Thudufushi offers an all-inclusive escape built around a thriving house reef and swimmable lagoon just steps from every villa. The resort's 69 accommodations are split between beachfront villas on powder-white sand and overwater retreats above turquoise lagoon waters - some with private staircases leading directly into the water below - each featuring Italian-inspired interiors, private terraces and modern amenities. Dining spans an overwater restaurant serving European and Asian fare and traditional Maldivian meals served on the sand under the stars, while the Serena Spa draws on Ayurvedic, European and Southeast Asian traditions for restorative experiences. Guests can also spot manta rays, turtles and reef sharks, or snorkel and scuba dive along the resort's reef, among some of the Indian Ocean's most unforgettable marine encounters.

Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club ( Durham, North Carolina ) – L.V.X. Collection : Nestled on 300 wooded acres amid the towering pines of Duke Forest in North Carolina, Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club is a beloved Durham institution that has long blended legacy and luxury on Duke University's campus. With 271 guest rooms and suites designed in the spirit of an English country estate, the hotel recently completed a multi-year transformation of its lobby, specialty suites, meeting spaces and outdoor terraces, reflecting the region's natural beauty and dynamic character through locally sourced art and materials. Guests can tee off on the 18-hole championship Duke University Golf Club, before unwinding over regional American specialties at the AAA Four Diamond Fairview Dining Room or a drink at the newly reimagined Bull Durham Bar. Named for 19th-century industrialist and philanthropist Washington Duke, whose family helped found Duke University, the Inn continues a nearly 40-year legacy of Southern hospitality woven into the fabric of campus life.

THE FUJIYA HOTEL (Hakone, Japan ) – L.V.X. Collection : Situated in the historic mountain village of Miyanoshita in Hakone, Japan, THE FUJIYA HOTEL has welcomed international travelers since opening in 1878 as the country's first resort hotel. Its distinctive blend of Eastern heritage and Western architecture unfolds across four historic buildings, several designated as cultural heritage structures, housing 120 guestrooms and suites that reflect different chapters of the hotel's nearly 150-year history. Natural Miyanoshita hot spring water fills the bathtub in every guestroom and suite, complemented by a dedicated spa in the Forest Wing offering Zen-inspired treatments. Three restaurants showcase French, Japanese, and Western cuisine, while acres of landscaped gardens complement the hotel's tranquil mountain setting, within easy reach of Mount Fuji and Lake Ashi.

HOTEL BANOV TOWNSCAPE WUHAN (Wuhan, China) – L.V.X. Collection : Occupying the meticulously restored Ba Gong Fang Zi, a neo-Renaissance landmark dating to 1910, HOTEL BANOV TOWNSCAPE WUHAN brings contemporary hospitality to one of the city's most storied buildings. Originally developed by Russian tea merchants as Wuhan's earliest luxury apartment building, the hotel now houses 45 guestrooms and suites that preserve the landmark's original architectural grandeur. Its ties to Hankow's historic tea trade are explored through a dedicated exhibition hall, which shares the story of the building's founders and their connection to the China-Russia Tea Road. The merchant legacy also inspires Le Marchand Bistro, which offers an elevated take on bistro cuisine crafted to star-chef standards for food lovers and connoisseurs alike.



Other member hotels to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio between July 1 to September 30, 2026, include:



360 Hotel Boutique Hotel and Spa (Selfoss, Iceland) – L.V.X. Collection

Almar Timi Ama Villasimius (Villasimius, Italy) – L.V.X. Collection

BLESS Barcelona (Barcelona, Spain) – Legend Collection

Bless Ibiza The Site (Ibiza, Spain) – Legend Collection

De Plesman Hotel The Hague (The Hague, Netherlands) – Lifestyle Collection

Duke Beach Hotel & Spa (Maresias, Brazil) – Lifestyle Collection

Grand Tirolia Kitzbühel (Kitzbühel, Austria) – L.V.X. Collection

Hotel Burg Schwarzenstein (Geisenheim, Germany) – Lifestyle Collection

Hôtel California Paris (Paris, France) – Lifestyle Collection

Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf (Dusseldorf, Germany) – L.V.X. Collection

Maison Messmer (Baden-Baden, Germany) – L.V.X. Collection

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico) –L.V.X. Collection

Nuju Uluwatu (Bali, Indonesia) – L.V.X. Collection

Palais Jamai (Fès Médina, Morocco) – Legend Collection

Parkhotel Bremen (Bremen, Germany) – L.V.X. Collection

St. Helen's Hotel (Dublin, Ireland) – Lifestyle Collection

The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary (Madikeri, India) – Legend Collection

The Stelle (Deer Valley East, Utah, United States) – L.V.X. Collection

Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu (Chengdu, China) – Lifestyle Collection

Ville Sull'Arno (Florence, Italy) – Lifestyle Collection

Wald.Weit Rheingau Hotel & Retreat (Kiedrich, Germany) – Lifestyle Collection Wymara Resort + Villas (Providenciales, Turks & Caicos) – Legend Collection



Many of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand's points-based loyalty program with over 6 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at IPrefer.com/enroll.



For a limited time only, new and existing members of I Prefer Hotel Rewards will earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating new member properties. Valid on bookings made by December 31, 2026, for stays through March 31, 2026. For additional details and to book this special offer, visit IPrefer.com/offer/newest-additions.



Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the“PH” and“PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit .

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 650 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I PreferTM Hotel Rewards program, Preferred ResidencesSM, Preferred PrideSM, and Preferred GolfTM offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kate Calciano Manager, Public Relations Preferred Hotels & Resorts Beyond Green Office: + 1 646-465-9786 Mobile: +1 929-215-6608......