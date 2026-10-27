Carson Group Welcomes St. John & Associates To Carson Wealth Office In Milton, Ga.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Omaha, Neb., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $66 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that St. John & Associates, a family-owned wealth management firm based in Roswell, Ga., has joined the Carson Wealth office in Milton, Ga. The family-run team serves approximately $131 million in AUM and has long-standing client relationships that span decades.

“St. John & Associates is a reminder that the best advisory businesses are built on relationships, not transactions,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group.“The firm was built around education and advocacy for the families it serves. The team approached the decision to join Carson the same way, by asking what's best for those families over the long term. Joining an established Carson Wealth office gives the team the scale and specialized expertise of Carson while preserving the close-knit community feel that has always defined the practice.”

St. John & Associates was founded by Richard St. John more than 35 years ago with the goal of making comprehensive financial advice more accessible to families. Now led by his son, Partner and Wealth Advisor Greg St. John, the firm provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, estate planning and risk management services to families across the greater Atlanta area. Many of the firm's clients have worked with St. John & Associates for decades, and the firm now serves the children and grandchildren of the families it first advised.

“Any decision about the firm's future had to begin with what was best for our clients,” said Greg St. John.“We wanted a partner that shares our belief that planning comes first. Even with its large scale, Carson operates with the same community-focused approach we value. I am especially excited for our team to leverage new investment structures, tax-planning capabilities and other solutions that were not previously available to us as a small firm, all of which will greatly benefit our clients.”

In addition to St. John, the team includes Bryan M. Totri, CFP®, director, wealth planning; Sarah Crawford, operations support associate; and Tierney Saul, relationship and operations associate.

As part of the Carson Wealth location in Milton, the St. John team gains additional investment and tax resources, including expanded investment structures, advanced tax and estate planning and Carson's private client offerings.

“For more than 35 years, our clients have trusted us to help them navigate some of life's most difficult and complex situations, providing guidance, support and a steady hand when they need it most,” Greg St. John added.“With Carson, we can continue to be there for our clients through life's challenges, with even more resources and expertise to help them along the way.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $66 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of more than 165 partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit

Carson offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

*AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC, which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

CONTACT: Shanon Greene Carson Group...