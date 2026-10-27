LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Matt Griggs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Matt Griggs, AAMS®, CRPCTM, of Griggs Investment Group has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platforms. Griggs reported serving approximately $160 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Edward Jones.

Based in Eufaula, Alabama, Griggs serves individuals and families across generations, including clients in the agricultural community and government employees navigating workplace retirement plan distributions. His clients span a wide range of ages, and his practice includes multigenerational relationships that have carried over from parents to their children. He is supported by Client Service Associate Cheryl Pitts.

Griggs has built his practice by getting to know the person behind each account. He believes understanding a client's story and relationship with money can provide important context for developing an approach that fits the individual. He typically meets with clients quarterly and emphasizes education, accessibility and straightforward conversations about their financial lives.

“Clients are never just an account number to me. There's a person, a family and a story behind every relationship,” Griggs said.“I want to understand where clients come from, how they think about money and what they want their lives to look like. From there, my role is to make the financial side easier to understand. Ultimately, I want clients to be able to leave the stress about money at the door.”

Financial education is also an important part of Griggs's approach. In his community, he volunteers his time to speak with young people about financial literacy, including the fundamentals of saving and investing. He also gives presentations at senior centers, churches and to other community groups about financial scams and ways people can better recognize potential fraud.

Why Matt Griggs Chose LPL

Griggs selected LPL for independence, flexibility and freedom to shape his business around how he believes clients can best be served. In particular, he was attracted to having greater flexibility over his practice and its pricing while building a business designed around existing client relationships and organic growth.

“This move is about having the freedom to build a better business for my clients,” Griggs said.“This next chapter gives me greater flexibility to make decisions based on what I believe is right for the people I serve. My goal isn't simply to build a bigger practice. It's to build a better one, where I can stay focused on clients, continue strengthening those relationships and grow organically by doing good work for them.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial, said,“Matt has built his practice around a simple but powerful idea: truly knowing the people he serves. His focus on understanding each client's story, making financial concepts approachable and helping people feel more confident about their financial lives reflects the kind of relationship-driven advice we're proud to support at LPL. We're pleased to welcome Matt to LPL and look forward to giving him the flexibility and resources to build the practice he envisions while continuing to put clients at the center of his business.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Griggs Investment Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

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*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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