Fazoli's Expands Canadian Footprint With First Opening In Saskatchewan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quick-Service U.S. Italian Chain Opens in Saskatoon, Marking the Brand's Fourth Location in Canada

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli's, OHG Brands' fast and fresh Italian chain, is continuing its growth in Canada with the opening of its newest restaurant in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The opening marks the brand's fourth location in Canada and its first in Saskatchewan, representing another milestone in Fazoli's ongoing expansion into the Canadian market.

“Our first opening in Saskatchewan underscores our continued commitment to growing our presence across Canada,” said Tim Kimmel, President of Fazoli's.“We're proud to introduce more guests to the Fazoli's experience, from our signature breadsticks to Italian-style dishes. We look forward to becoming part of the local community and continuing to build momentum for the brand across Canada.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited hot breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information, visit Fazolis.com.

About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

About Fazoli's

For over 35 years, Fazoli's has been the go-to spot for Italian dining, offering an inviting atmosphere and convenient drive-thru experience, where families and friends can come together and 'Break Breadsticks with Us.' Fazoli's owns and operates approximately 150 restaurants in 26 states, and prides itself on serving handcrafted Italian dishes at a great value, including its signature, craveable, unlimited breadsticks, freshly prepared pasta entrees, salads, pizza, and desserts. For more information, visit .

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