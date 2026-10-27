Fortinet Expands Unified SASE To Simplify Microbranch Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the FortiLink SASE Service, giving organizations a simpler way to secure small branch office, remote facilities, and other distributed locations without requiring a dedicated on-site firewall. By connecting local networks to FortiSASE, organizations can protect and manage wired and wireless devices through a simplified, cloud-delivered service while managing networking and security from a single console.

“Organizations need flexibility in how they secure distributed locations, particularly where dedicated security infrastructure or agents may not be practical,” said Anthony James, EVP of Marketing at Fortinet.“By extending FortiSASE to local networks, we're giving organizations a simpler way to protect users and devices while maintaining consistent security and centralized control.”

Simplifying Security Across Distributed Locations

Organizations operating small branch offices, remote facilities, and temporary sites often need to secure a mix of employee devices, printers, cameras, and IoT equipment with limited on-site IT resources. Many of these devices cannot run traditional endpoint security agents, while deploying dedicated firewalls at every location can introduce additional cost and complexity.

The FortiLink SASE Service addresses these challenges by connecting local networks to FortiSASE through supported Fortinet Wi-Fi access points and Ethernet switches. This gives organizations the flexibility to extend consistent security across distributed locations without requiring an on-site FortiGate firewall, while centralizing traffic inspection, policy enforcement, and management. Key benefits include:



Protect more devices: Secure wired and wireless devices, including those that cannot run FortiClient, through consistent cloud-delivered security

Simplify deployment: Connect entire LAN environments to FortiSASE without requiring endpoint agents on every device or dedicated security appliance at each location Centralize management: Manage supported networking devices and security policies through a single console, reducing operational complexity across distributed environments



A Flexible Approach to Securing the Thin Edge

Built on Fortinet's unified networking and security architecture, the FortiLink SASE Service delivers consistent protection beyond individual endpoints to entire microbranch environments, giving organizations a simpler, scalable approach to securing distributed operations.

Learn more about simplifying security for microbranches and distributed locations in our blog.

Additional Resources



Learn how to secure thin edge deployments.

Read about the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric.

Learn about the Fortinet Open Ecosystem.

Visit fortinet.com/trust to learn about Fortinet innovation, collaboration partners, product security processes, and enterprise-grade products.

Read about how Fortinet customers are securing their organizations.

Learn about Fortinet's commitment to product security and integrity, including its responsible product development and vulnerability disclosure approach and policies. Follow Fortinet on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Subscribe to Fortinet on our blog or YouTube.



Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Over one million lifetime customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTs”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at, the Fortinet Blog or FortiGuard Labs.

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