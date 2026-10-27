Tenable Selected By Atos To Power Continuous Threat Exposure Management Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program designed to help organizations adopt proactive cybersecurity programs centered on best-in-class exposure visibility, insight and action

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- it-sa Expo&Congress 2026 Booth #7-248 -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced it has been selected to power the Atos Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) service. Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, counts Tenable as one of its preferred partners. The CTEM service enables organizations to shift from reactive remediation to proactive risk reduction, helping security teams stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats.

Cyber exposures are increasing across the enterprise, ranging from misconfigurations and overpermissioned identities to shadow AI. The rapid adoption of AI agents, continuous application deployments, and cloud migrations cause enterprise infrastructure to be in a state of continuous motion. Together, Tenable and Atos combine AI-driven exposure management with global cyber defense to transform security operations from reactive patching into continuous, measurable risk reduction.

“When building our next-generation CTEM services, choosing Tenable as our strategic technology partner was an easy decision,” said Farah Rigal, Head of Global Cyber Security Products and Services, Atos.“The Tenable One Exposure Management Platform is hands-down one of the most comprehensive platforms on the market today. It delivers unmatched visibility and intelligence across complex enterprise attack surfaces that allow us to eliminate noise, pinpoint critical attack paths and enable organizations to take action to achieve unparalleled risk reduction.”

Atos selected Tenable One to power its global CTEM operations in part due to Tenable One's unified, AI-driven visibility across the entire attack surface including IT, cloud, identity and OT environments. By combining predictive threat prioritization with Tenable Hexa AI, the autonomous engine that automates asset discovery, tagging, and triage, Tenable One translates complex attack path analysis into actionable business risk reduction, enabling security teams to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

“Modern cybersecurity isn't about fixing every flaw, it's about safeguarding business continuity before threats materialize,” said Greg Goetz, VP, Global Strategic Partners, Tenable.“By combining Tenable's exposure intelligence with Atos's global security expertise, our teams combine to deliver a CTEM approach that turns overwhelming risk into clear, prioritized protection for Atos customers.”

To learn more, download the CTEM whitepaper or meet with experts from Tenable and Atos during it-sa, in Nuremberg October 27–29, Hall 7, Booth 7-248, to learn more.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

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