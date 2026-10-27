Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired D&B common stock between May 13, 2025 and August 26, 2025, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

A securities class action lawsuit has been instituted on behalf of all individuals and entities that: (a) sold open-market shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) ("D&B") common stock between May 13, 2025 and August 26, 2025, inclusive; (b) converted D&B common stock for $9.15 per share in cash pursuant to the August 26, 2025 acquisition of D&B by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (the "Merger"); or (c) retained shares of D&B common stock as of the May 9, 2025 Record Date established for the special shareholder meeting and were entitled to vote, or did vote, on the transaction. A formal class action complaint has been filed in court.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 10, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the D&B Lawsuit

Q: What is the D&B lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 10, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did D&B stock drop and on what dates?

A: Dun & Bradstreet agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group for $9.15 per share in cash; however, this price represented a severe fire sale that was 24% below the $12.00 per share that Clearlake itself had offered in November 2024, 33% below the $12.13 per share analyst consensus price target that prevailed prior to the deal leak, and significantly below the alternative restructuring valuations calculated by the Company's own financial advisor, Bank of America (such as a Reverse Morris Trust valued at $11.35 per share and a tax-free separation valued at a midpoint of $11.26 per share).

Q: What specific misstatements does the D&B lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) and its executives disseminated a materially false and misleading proxy statement (the "Proxy") in connection with its cash-out merger with affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group for $9.15 per share. Specifically, the complaint asserts that the Proxy concealed the true genesis of the sale by portraying the transaction as an ordinary-course strategic review, while omitting that it was actually engineered by Executive Chairman William P. Foley to solve an acute liquidity crisis at Cannae Holdings-D&B's largest stockholder, which Foley also chaired-and to fend off an activist proxy contest. Furthermore, the Proxy allegedly omitted multiple superior alternative transaction structures prepared by Bank of America, such as a Reverse Morris Trust valued at $11.35 per share, a tax-free segment separation valued at a midpoint of $11.26 per share, and a RemainCo structure valued at a midpoint of $10.28 per share, disclosing only a single, value-destructive international spin-off valued below the deal price. Additionally, the complaint claims the Proxy falsely represented that the Board reviewed and approved the downward revisions made to the company's financial projections on March 19, 2025, when in fact no Board meeting took place between those cuts and final board approval, and it downplayed longstanding personal, professional, and financial ties between Defendant Foley and the lead deal banker at Bank of America as well as outside legal counsel at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

Q: What do D&B investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased DNB common stock during the Class Period (May 13, 2025 through August 26, 2025) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my D&B shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired DNB common stock during the Class Period (May 13, 2025 to August 26, 2025) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the D&B lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.