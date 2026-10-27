Datasite Connects Live Deal Data To Emma Legal's AI Workspace

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasite, the essential infrastructure for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), today announced a partnership with Emma Legal to connect Datasite's live data rooms directly to Emma Legal's AI workspace for legal due diligence. The integration helps legal teams review current deal documents and produce findings linked to the original documents.

Legal teams often review large, rapidly changing document sets against due diligence request lists under tight deal timelines. Downloading, reorganizing and re-uploading files adds manual work, increases the risk of reviewing incomplete or outdated materials and creates additional opportunities for data leakage. Identifying missing information, assessing contractual risk and turning findings into reliable legal advice also takes considerable time and coordination.

The direct connection preserves the data room's folder structure and access controls while synchronizing Emma Legal's workspace with the live document set. Teams can review current materials without downloading and re-uploading documents or rebuilding the data room in another system.

Through the connection, users can:



Automatically classify data room documents against the due diligence request list;

Identify missing or incomplete documents;

Assess contractual provisions against the firm's own legal standards and transaction-specific requirements;

Prepare collaborative, source-linked findings for review and approval; and Deliver a comprehensive legal due diligence report in the team's preferred format.



Lawyers retain control of legal conclusions. They can review and approve findings for each document and flagged risk, with a full audit trail.

“AI is most useful when deal teams can apply it to trusted, current transaction data,” said Nicholas Renter, Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth & Partnerships at Datasite.“This connection reduces manual work and helps legal professionals focus on the risks that can affect a deal.”

“In complex transactions, the last thing lawyers want is to worry about downloading and uploading files. They need to understand the risks, verify the evidence and advise their clients with confidence,” said Rick van Esch, CEO and Co-founder at Emma Legal.“Connecting Emma Legal with Datasite gives teams a direct path from the data room to source-linked, lawyer-reviewed findings at state-of-the-art security standards.”

The integration preserves Datasite's document access permissions and operates within Emma Legal's security framework, which includes SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, CASA Tier 2, and GDPR compliance. Clients retain full ownership of their data, which is never used to train Emma Legal's AI models. Emma Legal's contracts include confidentiality clauses, a data processing agreement and service-level agreements.

The partnership builds on Datasite's broader AI ecosystem and advances Datasite's strategy of connecting trusted transaction data with the AI applications used by M&A, legal, advisory and investment professionals.

About Datasite

Datasite is the essential infrastructure for M&A. It helps companies, investors, and advisors find opportunities, manage complex transactions, and make better decisions. Products include market intelligence, secure data rooms, and digital boardrooms, assisted by a team of global experts available 24/7. Native AI flows through these capabilities to help dealmakers inform strategy, transact efficiently, and decide with confidence. With more than 50 years of experience, Datasite delivers many of the world's largest and most complex deals. Learn more at .

About Emma Legal

Emma Legal is a global legal technology company transforming M&A legal due diligence. Trusted by leading international law firms, in-house legal teams, and investors on complex, high-value transactions across jurisdictions, Emma's purpose-built AI workspace turns extensive deal documentation into verifiable legal findings and actionable intelligence. By bringing greater control, consistency, and confidence to due diligence, Emma enables legal professionals to focus on delivering exceptional advice on the transactions that matter most. Learn more at .