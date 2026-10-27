Orion180® Opens New 40,000-Square-Foot Headquarters In Melbourne, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New headquarters supports continued growth with modern workspaces and amenities designed to strengthen employee engagement, foster teamwork, and advance professional development

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (“Orion180”) (NASDAQ: OIG), a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, announced today the opening of its new 40,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Melbourne, Florida. On the heels of its NASDAQ listing, the move marks the next phase in the company's continued growth, providing a larger, more modern workplace designed to support its expanding team. The new headquarters strengthens Orion180's corporate presence in Melbourne, complementing its office in Irving, Texas and its service center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The new headquarters offers a thoughtfully designed layout with more room for employees to work comfortably and collaborate across departments. Located near the interstate, the office also provides easier access for employees commuting from across the region.

“Orion180 has grown tremendously in just a few years, and our new headquarters reflects both how far we've come and our ambitions for the future,” said Ken Gregg, Founder and CEO of Orion180.“We've created a place where employees are excited to come to work, connect with one another, share ideas, and continue to grow their careers. It gives our team the space and resources to do their best work as we pursue our mission to be the premier provider of insurance solutions.”

Employee experience was central to the design of the new headquarters. An onsite gym, outdoor patio, dining area, and open gathering spaces give employees places to recharge and connect with colleagues. Multiple breakrooms and shared spaces encourage cross-department interaction while a dedicated training space to support new employee onboarding and ongoing professional development.

“Our people are a huge part of what makes Orion180 unique and successful, and investing in them is one of the most important things we can do as a company,” added Gregg.“Having a great place to work helps us attract and retain talented professionals, which ultimately translates into better experience for our customers, partner agents, and other business partners.”

About Orion180 Insurance Group Inc.

Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (Orion180) (NASDAQ: OIG) is a founder-led technology-focused, high growth, high-margin specialty insurance group delivering innovative insurance solutions with a growing footprint across the United States. Since beginning operations in 2018, they have organically grown to become the second largest excess and surplus (“E&S”) lines homeowners insurance provider in the United States by direct written premiums with a presence in 14 states. Their diverse product offerings across E&S and admitted homeowners' insurance, private flood insurance, and a range of ancillary products are distributed through a network of more than 14,000 active independent agents as of June 30, 2026.

Orion180's business is built on four core principles: (i) a relentless focus on innovation, (ii) real-time, data-driven decision making through their proprietary, end-to-end MY180 platform, (iii) ease of doing business, and (iv) long-term partnerships with their distribution providers and reinsurance partners. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Orion180 also has an office in Irving, Texas and a Service Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Orion180® is a registered trademark of Orion180 Insurance Group Inc.

Media Contact

Ross Blume

Fusion Public Relations

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