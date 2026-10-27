Media Invited: Alberta Construction Leaders Tackle Shared Work Site Safety At ACSA 2026 Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interviews available with keynote speaker Lisa Nakamura, ACSA CEO Mark Hoosein and industry leaders from Ledcor and Bird. Media also invited to the Awards Dinner on Oct. 28.

Edmonton, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) invites media to attend its 2026 Conference, Oct. 28-29 at the JW Marriott ICE District in Edmonton, where owners, contractors, safety leaders and researchers will examine how organizations coordinate safety when multiple employers share a work site.

Coverage opportunities include implementation of a national critical-risks guideline, Energy-Based Safety for serious injury and fatality prevention, a debrief of a serious arc flash incident by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety, psychological health and safety and learning from incident investigations. Featured case studies are led by industry leaders from Ledcor, Bird, Graham and Dow.

Suggested coverage angles



What changes when several employers manage work around the same hazards, schedule and site conditions?

Why serious injury and fatality prevention is focusing more closely on critical risks, hazardous energy and the controls that matter most.

How organizations use incident investigations and real case reviews to turn serious events into prevention and organizational learning. How common language, clear expectations and the ability to raise concerns support coordination across company boundaries.

Interview opportunities

On-site interviews are available on request, both days (Oct. 28-29), with:



ACSA CEO Mark Hoosein: Alberta-wide context, shared work site coordination and the conference focus

Keynote speaker Lisa Nakamura: common safety language and leadership across organizational boundaries

Larry Jones, vice-president, health, safety and environmental protection, corporate, Ledcor Group of Companies: critical risks and field implementation Peter Lineen, executive vice-president, health, safety and environment, Bird Construction Ltd.: critical risks and industry alignment

Interviews with other conference speakers may be arranged on request, subject to availability.

Awards Dinner

Media are also invited to attend the ACSA Safety Excellence Awards Dinner on Oct. 28, recognizing individuals and companies pursuing continuous improvement toward safety and business excellence. Media are welcome to join at 7 p.m. for the awards presentation, which will include the first Dave Hagen Construction Safety Scholarship, and to stay for the rest of the evening. Closing remarks at 7:30 p.m. will be followed by cocktails, dancing and a Battle of Alberta watch party. Dinner is reserved for ticketed guests.

To arrange attendance or an interview, contact ... or call 587-357-0896.

Event details

Dates and times



Oct. 28-29, 2026

Each day begins at 7:30 a.m.

Opening remarks: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28 Closing remarks: 2:15 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Key coverage moments

Oct. 28



9 a.m.: Keynote address by Lisa Nakamura

10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.: Breakout sessions, including Ledcor and Bird on the Canadian Construction Safety Council's Critical Risks Guideline and Opening Minds on psychological health and safety 5:30 p.m.: ACSA Safety Excellence Awards Dinner

Oct. 29



8:15 a.m.: ACSA Partners Panel, hosted by Mark Hoosein

11 a.m.: Safety Spotlight featuring research, technology and educational approaches from the University of Alberta and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology 1 p.m.: Breakout sessions, including Graham on serious injury and fatality prevention and Dow on learning from incident investigations

Location

JW Marriott ICE District

10344 102 St. N.W., Edmonton

Downtown Edmonton near Rogers Place

Parking

Paid underground parking is available through the JW Marriott ICE District parkade, with additional public lots nearby in the ICE District and downtown core.

Media check-in

The conference takes place on Level 3 of the hotel. From the main hotel lobby, take the elevator or stairs to Level 3.

About ACSA

The Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) is a member-centric, industry-funded not-for-profit and Alberta's largest certifying partner. ACSA had 60,459 members as of Dec. 31, 2025. Its mission is to leverage industry expertise through engagement, products, services and education, supporting safety and business excellence in Alberta's construction industry. For more information, visit yourACSA.ca or access the 2025 ACSA Annual Report.

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View the ACSA 2026 Conference media kit

For the full speaker lineup, session descriptions and speaker biographies, visit:



CONTACT: Dana Myckan, Public Relations and Media Manager Alberta Construction Safety Association 587-357-0896... Ramy Abdel-Keriem, Public Relations Coordinator Alberta Construction Safety Association 825-203-5031...