Tritent International Corp. (OTCID: TICJ) Plans Expanded Leadership Role For All Your Meals Founder Benny Doro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following its announced acquisition agreement with Super Fresh Foods Inc., Tritent highlights Doro's entrepreneurial, operational and digital commerce experience as a key component of its long-term growth strategy

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritent International Corp. (OTCID: TICJ) ("Tritent" or the "Company") today announced plans to expand the leadership responsibilities of Benny Doro, founder of Super Fresh Foods Inc. and All Your Meals, in connection with the Company's previously announced acquisition agreement.

The planned leadership expansion reflects Tritent's strategy of combining established operating businesses with experienced entrepreneurs who understand how to build, manage and grow them.

From Entrepreneurial Vision to Operating Business

Benny Doro brings decades of entrepreneurial experience spanning business development, public markets, consumer brands and food operations.

As founder of All Your Meals, Doro has helped develop a prepared-meal business supported by a subscription-based ordering model, customer management systems and fulfillment infrastructure.

The business has evolved beyond traditional meal preparation into a technology-enabled food platform designed to connect customers, recurring orders, production planning and delivery operations.

For Tritent, Doro's value extends beyond his knowledge of the prepared-meal industry. Management believes his combination of operating experience, entrepreneurial leadership and understanding of capital markets can contribute to the Company's broader corporate development strategy.

Technology, Customer Acquisition and Scalable Growth

A central part of All Your Meals' development has been its investment in proprietary digital commerce technology.

In October 2026, All Your Meals introduced its updated customer platform, bringing ordering, subscriptions, payments, menu management, customer communications and fulfillment processes into a more integrated operating environment.

The platform is designed to improve the customer experience while providing the infrastructure to support additional markets and recurring customer relationships.

Doro's operating experience is expected to contribute to Tritent's evaluation of several growth priorities, including:



Expanding customer acquisition and digital marketing initiatives.

Developing strategic relationships with food producers and fulfillment partners.

Supporting geographic expansion and new commercial opportunities.

Leveraging proprietary technology to improve operational efficiency. Evaluating complementary business partnerships and potential acquisitions.



Management believes disciplined execution across these areas could strengthen the operating platform and create additional opportunities for long-term growth.

Building Value Through Experienced Leadership

Tritent's acquisition strategy is centered on businesses with existing operations, scalable commercial models and management teams capable of executing growth plans.

The proposed addition of Doro to an expanded leadership role is intended to support that strategy by combining his entrepreneurial experience with Tritent's public-company platform.

Rather than relying solely on future business concepts, Tritent intends to focus on developing operating assets, improving business performance and pursuing opportunities that can create sustainable value for its shareholders.

Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer of Tritent International Corp., commented:

"Benny brings something we consider especially valuable: the experience of building and operating a real business. He understands the challenges of developing a consumer brand, creating the technology behind it, and establishing the systems necessary to support growth. As we advance our strategy, we believe his entrepreneurial perspective and hands-on operating experience can contribute meaningfully to Tritent's future development."

Looking Ahead

Subject to the necessary corporate approvals, Tritent expects to define Doro's expanded responsibilities, with a focus on operating strategy, business development, digital commerce and growth initiatives.

The Company intends to provide further details regarding his formal role, responsibilities and effective appointment date once finalized.

Tritent remains focused on developing a portfolio of operating businesses supported by experienced leadership, technology and commercially viable growth opportunities.

For TICJ shareholders, the objective is to build long-term value through operational execution, responsible expansion and the development of businesses with the potential to generate recurring revenue.

About Tritent International Corp.

Tritent International Corp. (OTCID: TICJ) is pursuing a strategy focused on acquiring and developing operating businesses with scalable business models, recurring revenue opportunities, proprietary technology and experienced management.

On October 5, 2026, Tritent announced a definitive agreement to acquire Super Fresh Foods Inc., owner of AllYourMeals.com, a subscription-based prepared-meal platform. The proposed acquisition remains subject to closing.

Additional information:

About Benny Doro

Benny Doro is an entrepreneur and business operator with experience across public markets, business development, consumer brands and food-related ventures. He is the founder of Super Fresh Foods Inc. and All Your Meals and has been involved in developing its prepared-meal operations and digital commerce platform.

Additional information: and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the proposed acquisition of Super Fresh Foods Inc., anticipated leadership arrangements, business development initiatives, customer acquisition, geographic expansion, technology commercialization and potential future growth. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including transaction closing conditions, required corporate approvals, financing, competition, operational execution and market acceptance. There can be no assurance that the acquisition, anticipated appointment or growth objectives will be completed or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Tritent International Corp.

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