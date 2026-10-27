Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Ardelyx, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx common stock between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

In addition to claims under Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5, the complaint asserts Section 20(a) control person liability against all four executive defendants. For investors, this mechanism establishes direct accountability: because these officers allegedly exercised authority over the misleading representations, they can be held individually liable for shareholder losses rather than hiding behind the corporate entity.

The complaint details several bases for control person liability, asserting that the defendants had:

Direct oversight over the reaffirmed long-term sales projections exceeding $1 billion for IBSRELA and $750 million for XPHOZAH.



Management responsibility for the commercial access strategy, including the ArdelyxAssist patient services initiative and the expanded team of field access managers.



Executed Sarbanes-Oxley Section 302 and Section 906 certifications as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, verifying the accuracy of the company's SEC filings.



Direct access to non-public material facts regarding heightened prior authorization demands and step-edit restrictions that hindered new patient adoption.



The authority and opportunity to prevent the publication of the false statements or to issue corrective disclosures prior to their release.



Oversight during a Chief Financial Officer transition on November 4, 2025, which split SOX certification obligations between two different financial executives during the Class Period.



Finally, the suit asserts that the contested disclosures represent group-published information stemming from the shared actions of the executive defendants, and that their collective knowledge is attributable to Ardelyx under legal agency doctrine.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Ardelyx, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 16, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Ardelyx Lawsuit

Q: What is the Ardelyx lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 16, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Ardelyx stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the after-hours disclosure on August 6, 2026, when Ardelyx announced a reduction in its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance due to increased payer utilization-management processes and withdrew its long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance, Ardelyx's common stock price fell from a closing price of $4.87 per share on August 6, 2026, to $4.00 per share on August 7, 2026, representing a single-day decline of about 18%.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Ardelyx lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit claims that Ardelyx and its executives misled investors by providing highly confident revenue projections and long-term sales targets for its core drugs, XPHOZAH and IBSRELA, while hiding mounting business hurdles. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the company downplayed growing insurance and payer-related barriers-such as stricter prior authorization rules and step-edit requirements-that were slowing down new patient starts and delaying prescription fulfillment. When these pressures ultimately forced management to cut its 2026 sales forecast for IBSRELA and scrap its long-term goals for XPHOZAH, investors suffered significant financial losses.

Q: What do Ardelyx investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased ARDX common stock during the Class Period (February 12, 2026 through August 5, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Ardelyx shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired ARDX common stock during the Class Period (February 12, 2026 to August 5, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Ardelyx lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.