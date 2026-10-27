Emerging Digital Health Companies Choose Healthex's Platform And Health Records API To Personalize User Experiences With Clinical Context

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies in AI health coaching, rare disease care, caregiving, clinical trial matching and more build on the HealthEx health records API and MCP server to bring patients' consented medical records from 90% of U.S. care sites into their products in under five minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEx today named ten emerging digital health companies building on its platform to ground every user's experience in their own health history: 4Youngevity Health, HealthBook+, Microhealth, Mirae Health, SuperTruth, Thrive Mobile, TrialClinIQ, Turnkey AI Practice, Veyda and Vivid Vault. With the user's consent, each company brings that person's clinical history into its product through the HealthEx health records API or the HealthEx Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, with identity verification, consent and record retrieval in one integration. People who already use HealthEx can choose to share their records with a new health application with a single approval, without verifying their identity or retrieving records again. Teams typically integrate HealthEx in one to two weeks. HealthEx runs the same platform for enterprise partners including Anthropic's Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Meta's Muse, WHOOP and others.

Personalized digital health experiences depend on a person's health history, and many applications still ask users to supply it themselves. People answer long onboarding questionnaires from memory, hunt for old patient portal logins, and log medications and visits by hand. Many give up before the product shows them any value.

A health records API removes that step. It verifies who the person is, records their consent, locates the places they have received care, and returns their records as structured FHIR data. Building that in-house means a separate connection to every electronic health record (EHR) system, plus identity and consent infrastructure, and months of engineering. The companies building on the HealthEx health records API made one integration, and kept their engineers on the product that sets them apart. Teams can receive raw FHIR records through a FHIR REST API, or AI-ready data through the MCP server.

“When someone connects their records once, they can use that history at the moments that matter in their health journey,” said Priyanka Agarwal, MD, MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx.“These companies show what becomes possible when individuals can share their health data with the trusted platforms and apps they choose.”

From AI health coaching and chronic disease care to support for families and clinical research, HealthEx supports products that put the individual at the center. A few examples follow.

Personalized AI guidance from the first conversation

AI health coaching and care guidance are shifting from general information to advice built on a person's diagnoses, medications and lab results. Through HealthEx, AI products start from that history.

A full health record can run to about two million tokens, more than an AI model can hold in one conversation, and sending all of it makes answers slower, costlier and less accurate. The HealthEx MCP server returns only the records each question needs, cleaned, deduplicated and compressed across FHIR and older C-CDA formats, so AI products get the full history with about 90% fewer tokens. AI agents can also retrieve records as they work through multi-step tasks, from preparing for a visit to checking trial eligibility, with every request tied to the person's consent.

“Building on the HealthEx health records API took one engineer about a week to implement, and we were live in production about five weeks after signing,” said Jayce Simpson, co-founder and CEO of Veyda, an AI-powered health and wellness app.“Configuring all of those EHR connections ourselves would have taken at least a year. Now, when someone chooses to connect their records, Veyda starts from their actual history instead of a questionnaire. Nobody should have to remember every medication, injury, and doctor visit on their own.”

People can also bring that history into the benefits they get through work.“With HealthEx, employees connect more of their medical records in minutes, giving care teams a fuller picture of their health, and our AI assistant richer context to deliver more personalized guidance,” said Kirk Elder, CEO of HealthBook+, a health, wellness and benefits platform.

A fuller picture for rare and complex conditions

Rare and complex chronic conditions are where a person's medical history matters most and is hardest to assemble. Diagnosis can take years, and every treatment decision depends on what came before. For the companies serving these patients, connecting to every EHR system their specialists use can delay a product by years. Through HealthEx, apps get the patient's clinical history from every specialist they have seen, with each record retrieved at the patient's direction.

“A big part of what makes a great specialist is understanding years of complex patient history, something that's currently scattered across hospitals, labs, and health systems,” said James Finucane, co-founder and CTO of Mirae Health, an AI company focused on IBD care.“HealthEx gives us the infrastructure to bring that history together, so instead of spending our time building EHR integrations, we can focus on building an AI clinical fellow that comes to every appointment prepared.”

One shared history for caregivers and care teams

Care rarely involves just one person. Family caregivers, clinicians and the patient each hold part of the history, and every new visit or handoff starts with someone asking for it again. Some products built on HealthEx let a person share one longitudinal history with the family members, caregivers and clinicians involved in their care. At the point of care, a person can also share that history with a clinician through a SMART Health Link, an open standard for sharing health records by link or QR code.

“Most of our members are on Lifeline and Medicaid, and for a lot of them the phone we give them is their only way online,” said Michael Le, vice president of technology at Thrive Mobile, a mobile carrier.“Their medical records shouldn't be harder to get to because of that. With HealthEx, one engineer had records flowing into our member profiles in production in under two weeks. Building EHR connections, identity verification and consent ourselves would have taken months and pulled a team off work that helps members directly. Now we know a member's history from the first conversation instead of piecing it together over months.”

For families, the challenge is keeping track of care for several people at once.“With the HealthEx health records API, we're building a way for patients and caregivers to bring their records into Vivid Vault and use them from the first session, so they can spend less time chasing paperwork and more time on their health,” said PJ Yang, CTO of Vivid Vault Health Solutions, a family health records app.

Comprehensive records for clinical trial matching

Finding eligible participants is one of the slowest, costliest parts of clinical trials and real-world studies. The clinical history that decides eligibility may sit in medical records spread across many providers. When a person shares their records with a research platform built on HealthEx, the records arrive as structured data that can be matched against trial criteria. Each share is tracked, and the person can revoke access at any time.

How the HealthEx platform and health records API work

A person verifies their identity once, in under a minute through CLEAR, provides consent, and HealthEx locates clinical records across 90% of U.S. care sites. HealthEx automatically finds at least one care site for 95% of people who initiate record location. Because HealthEx combines TEFCA IAS with FHIR endpoints, it retrieves twice as many records as FHIR-endpoint-only services, in under five minutes. Records arrive as FHIR R4 data aligned to USCDI v3. Developers can explore the HealthEx health records API, a FHIR REST API and the HealthEx MCP server at docs.healthex.io. HealthEx reviews each integration before turning on access to real patient records.

“These ten companies are building very different products, from AI coaching to chronic care to clinical trial matching, and they all build on HealthEx,” said Anand Raghavan, co-founder and CTO of HealthEx.“Startups get the same health data API and MCP server our largest enterprise partners run, with the same security, privacy and individual consent controls. Users decide what apps and platforms they'd like to connect records to. One engineer can integrate and ship HealthEx in one to two weeks.”

Digital health companies can see how HealthEx works and request a demo at healthex.io/demo.

HealthEx Wallet: built-in reach for partners, control for individuals

HealthEx Wallet is the web app where people see their unified health history as a timeline and manage how their data is shared. It lists the AI platforms and digital health apps built on HealthEx, so people who have already connected their records can choose to share them with a new product in a single approval, without repeating identity verification or searching for their providers again. People can turn off sharing at any time: end-user control and transparency are central to HealthEx's approach, and data is never accessed or shared without permission. Each app is responsible for how it handles the records people choose to share with it. People can review each app's own privacy practices and decide for themselves whether to connect.

About HealthEx

HealthEx is the trusted platform that empowers individuals, and their agents, to work intelligently with personal health context to power seamless, consumer-centric health experiences. With their consent, individuals bring their verified identity and unified clinical history into the experiences partner organizations build on HealthEx through a single integration. Individuals connect once, and that foundation travels with them, ready to share with the trusted care teams, AI platforms, health plans and health apps they choose. HealthEx is committed to a future where health data and personal context move seamlessly and responsibly, always on the individual's terms. Learn more at healthex.io, and see how HealthEx protects health data at the HealthEx Privacy Center.



Media contact

HealthEx

Roger Villareal

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