Criminal IP Joins INTERPOL's Gateway Initiative To Support Global Cybercrime Efforts

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI SPERA, the company behind the cyber threat intelligence and attack surface management platform Criminal IP, has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) under its Gateway initiative. The agreement establishes a framework for sharing information and technical expertise relevant to cybercrime analysis.



Established in 2019, INTERPOL's Gateway initiative provides a secure framework for sharing cyber threat intelligence with trusted private sector partners, including cybersecurity companies, technology providers and financial institutions. Partners can contribute indicators of compromise, insights into cybercriminal tactics and techniques, and threat analysis. INTERPOL reviews this information alongside other intelligence to develop investigative leads, which may be shared with member countries concerned by a threat.



Under the agreement, Criminal IP plans to contribute threat data, analysis and technical expertise to support INTERPOL's cybercrime efforts. Criminal IP provides intelligence on IP addresses, domains and internet-exposed assets, helping analysts investigate suspicious infrastructure and identify connections between cyber threats. The cooperation aims to apply these capabilities to the development of intelligence relevant to cross-border investigations.

“Our participation in INTERPOL's Gateway initiative marks a meaningful milestone for Criminal IP,” said Byungtak Kang, CEO of Criminal IP.“Cybercrime crosses borders, and effective investigations depend on timely intelligence and cooperation between the public and private sectors. We look forward to contributing our threat intelligence and technical expertise to this shared effort.”



About Criminal IP

Criminal IP is a cyber threat intelligence solution operated by AI SPERA that provides decision-ready threat intelligence, and AI-powered threat exposure management solutions to security teams worldwide. By continuously scanning the global internet, Criminal IP aggregates and contextualizes threat signals across IPs, domains, URLs, and attack infrastructure, covering malicious indicators, known vulnerabilities, exposed assets, and attacker behavior.



Criminal IP's mission is to give organizations real visibility into their cyber landscape and accelerate threat detection and response by delivering the intelligence needed to outsmart attackers. For more information, visit

Contact

Michael Sena

AI SPERA

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

