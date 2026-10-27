Alloy Ranks No. 95 On Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2026 List Of Atlanta's Largest Private Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustained growth brings Atlanta-based integrated agency to a new level of scale

Atlanta, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy is reaching new heights in Atlanta.

Alloy, a full-service integrated marketing, creative and communications agency headquartered in Atlanta, has been named No. 95 on Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2026 list of Atlanta's Largest Private Companies. The annual list ranks the region's largest privately held companies by revenue, placing Alloy among Atlanta's established private businesses and marking a new milestone for the independent agency.

The ranking follows Alloy's third consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, after achieving 140% growth from 2022 to 2025. Together, the rankings reflect both the pace of Alloy's growth and the scale the agency has reached, with continued momentum as it expands its capabilities and work with brands nationwide.

Greater scale means greater capacity.

As Alloy has grown, so has the scope of what it can deliver for clients. The agency brings brand strategy, creative, paid media, communications and technology together under one roof, equipping its teams to support larger, more complex initiatives for national brands including Equifax, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Synchrony Financial and Tricentis.

"This recognition reflects how far Alloy has come and the strength of the business we're building for the future," said Raj Choudhury, CEO of Alloy. "We've built an agency with the size and depth to take on our clients' biggest challenges from strategy through execution and we've grown with intention, bringing together the talent, expertise and capabilities to help brands navigate an increasingly complex marketing landscape. We're proud to be building an independent agency with a national reach and deep roots in Atlanta.”

As the agency's scale has increased, so has its focus on evolving alongside a rapidly changing marketing and communications landscape.

"The industry isn't standing still, and neither are we," said Amanda Lucey, Partner and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Alloy. "The marketing landscape is evolving rapidly, and the agencies that lead will be those that can connect strategic thinking, creative excellence and technology to deliver real impact. As we grow, we're committed to pushing what's possible while preserving the partner mindset that puts our clients' business goals at the center of everything we do.”

Built for what comes next.

An integrated marketing, creative and communications agency, Alloy is engineered at the intersection of insight, craft and technology. The firm brings together brand strategy, platform innovation and communications to help ambitious brands engage audiences, shape public opinion and grow market share.

Today, more than 100 in-house specialists serve 65+ clients globally, backed by more than 60 industry awards earned in the last two years. Alloy is also a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with women comprising 92% of its leadership team. Its combination of ideas, talent and technology helps brands stay ahead in a changing landscape. Get in touch toda to see what Alloy can build with you.

To learn more, visit alloycrew.com and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT: Andrea Ryan Alloy...