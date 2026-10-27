Salem Radio Network To Launch“Hollywood 360” On November 30, Bringing Hollywood's Golden Age Of Radio To Stations Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. announced today that Salem Radio Network (SRN) will launch Hollywood 360 on Monday, November 30, 2026, bringing the legendary voices and unforgettable stories of Hollywood's Golden Age of Radio to stations nationwide.Hosted by veteran radio producer and historian Carl Amari alongside co-host Lisa Wolf, Hollywood 360 transports audiences back to an era when radio was America's premier source of entertainment. The five-hour weekly program features meticulously restored classic radio dramas, mysteries, westerns, and comedies starring Hollywood icons including Humphrey Bogart, Lucille Ball, Cary Grant, Bette Davis, Jack Benny, Henry Fonda, and Elizabeth Taylor.







The addition expands SRN's national programming lineup with a distinctive entertainment offering that gives affiliates flexibility in how they serve their audiences. Stations can broadcast Hollywood 360 as a five-hour weekend program or divide it into five self-contained, one-hour programs airing Monday through Friday.

Originally launched in 2009, Hollywood 360 has grown to more than 100 affiliates nationwide, introducing generations of listeners to the timeless storytelling that helped define American entertainment long before television and today's scripted podcasts.

At the heart of the program is Amari's extraordinary collection of more than 100,000 half-hour classic radio shows, assembled over nearly four decades. Sourced exclusively from original 16-inch transcription masters and digitally restored, the broadcasts preserve the performances and sound quality of radio's most celebrated era.

Each week, Hollywood 360 combines five classic half-hour radio shows with contemporary showbiz news and interactive trivia contests. Listeners can enjoy some of radio's most celebrated programs, including Suspense, Sherlock Holmes, Gunsmoke, The Jack Benny Program, The Whistler, Escape, Sam Spade, Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar, and Fibber McGee & Molly, among many others.

The program will be available live via the Salem Radio Satellite every Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with on-demand delivery also available through Salem's FTP platform.

Stations interested in adding Hollywood 360 to their programming lineup can contact Jim Bligh, SRN Affiliate Relations Manager, at... or (212) 419-4663.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America's premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

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