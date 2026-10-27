Avocado Kicks Off Comfort & Joy® Holiday Sale With Up To 20% Off Certified Organic Mattresses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supportive, breathable certified organic mattresses, now available at 854 locations nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, maker of certified organic mattresses made without petroleum-based polyurethane foam, today announced its Comfort & Joy® Holiday Sale: up to 20% off mattresses, toppers, pillows, bedding, and furniture now through Dec. 7. Whether it's an upgrade for yourself or a gift for someone else, every mattress is backed by third-party certifications, including GOTS, EWG VERIFIED®, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, MADE SAFE®, and GREENGUARD Gold.

“A mattress has to feel right first - supportive, comfortable, and breathable. At Avocado, that comes from what it's made of: certified organic materials like latex, wool, and cotton, with no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Shoppers can feel the difference in person at 854 locations nationwide, and because our certifications apply to the finished mattress, they can verify them for themselves,” said Mark Abrials, co-founder and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer of Avocado Green Mattress.

This Comfort & Joy Holiday Sale includes:



20% off the Green Mattres, Avocado's flagship hybrid, available in five firmness options

20% off the Luxury Organic Mattres, featuring 17 layers and needle-tufting.

20% off Specialty Mattresses: the Extra Fir, the Woo (made without latex), the Vega (made without wool or other animal-derived materials), and the Latex Mattress.

Up to 20% off Topper, Pillow, Beddin, and Protector

Up to 20% off Furniture and Base

10% off the Eco Organic Mattres, Avocado's most affordable organic mattress 10% off Kids + Crib Mattresse, certified organic by GOTS.

This sale excludes Grand Luxe Mattresses, Grand Luxe Foundations, Grand Luxe Mattress Toppers, Grand Luxe Pillows, Travel Neck Pillows, Montecito Furniture, Babyletto x Avocado products, and Coyuchi x Avocado Bedding. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions.

For more information, please visit .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a certified organic mattress brand and Certified B Corporation (since 2020) that makes mattresses, toppers, pillows, and bedding without petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Avocado mattresses are made with certified organic latex, wool, and cotton, with materials varying by model. Unlike certifications that cover only individual components, Avocado's certifications apply to the finished mattress, and models hold up to six: GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard), GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard), OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, EWG VERIFIED®, MADE SAFE®, GREENGUARD Gold, and UL® Formaldehyde-Free, depending on the model. Avocado is Climate Label Certified, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and a Fast Company“Brand That Matters.” Avocado products are available at AvocadoGreenMattress.com and at 854 retail locations across the United States, including Avocado showrooms and retail partners. Avocado publishes an annual Impact Report detailing its certifications, materials sourcing, and environmental data at .

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

Avocado Green Mattress

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CONTACT: Mark Abrials Avocado Green Mattress...