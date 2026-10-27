First Onsite Appoints Healthcare Safety Expert Christopher Kobus To Strengthen Healthcare Quality And Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former firefighter-paramedic and registered nurse brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare safety, infection prevention and emergency response









CHRISTOPHER KOBUS, DIRECTOR OF HEALTHCARE QUALITY AND COMPLIANCE AT FIRST ONSITE, BRINGS

MORE THAN 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN EMERGENCY RESPONSE, NURSING, HEALTHCARE SAFETY AND INFECTION PREVENTION

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration, one of North America's largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, today announced the appointment of Christopher Kobus as Director of Healthcare Quality and Compliance, further expanding the specialized capabilities in its established healthcare practice.

Kobus' appointment reflects First Onsite's continued investment in helping healthcare organizations manage environmental risks, protect patients and staff, and maintain continuity of care during construction, renovation, maintenance and restoration projects. He will bring a clinical safety and infection prevention perspective to First Onsite's work with healthcare clients, supporting a proactive, collaborative approach to managing risks in complex healthcare environments.

“Healthcare clients need a partner who understands their environments before anything goes wrong,” said Sam Bergman, global executive vice president at First Onsite.“Christopher brings a perspective that is rare in our industry, combining frontline emergency response, clinical experience and deep knowledge of infection prevention. His appointment strengthens our ability to work alongside healthcare clients to protect their environments and manage risk.”

Kobus brings more than two decades of experience across emergency response, nursing, infection prevention, healthcare quality & safety, research and education. He began his career as a firefighter-paramedic and later became a registered nurse. Throughout his career he has held roles in clinical nursing, occupational health, and healthcare quality & safety before becoming the Safety Officer for the University of Washington Medical Centers.

Kobus is a Faculty Member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) and a co-author of the ASHE ICRA 2.0 Process Guide and Certification Exam. A visiting lecturer with the University of Washington School of Public Health, Kobus holds a Master's Degree in Emergency Health Services and a Baccalaureate Degree in Health Administration and Policy

In his new role, Kobus will support First Onsite's healthcare practice nationally by:



Advancing education and training for First Onsite teams and clients on healthcare environments, infection prevention, safety and ICRA 2.0.

Supporting complex restoration and construction projects with specialized guidance on environmental safety and infection prevention. Helping healthcare organizations strengthen preparedness and reduce risk through early collaboration, education and industry engagement.



“Healthcare environments require a different level of awareness and planning because the decisions we make can directly affect patient and staff safety,” said Christopher Kobus, Director of Healthcare Quality and Compliance at First Onsite.“We all carry pathogens, even when we're healthy, and they can be deadly to patients with weakened immune systems. Monitoring and controlling the environment every day is how we protect them. Education and early collaboration are essential to reducing risk.”

Kobus is a nationally active educator and speaker with established relationships in healthcare facilities, infection prevention and safety communities. He has presented for ASHE, state healthcare engineering societies and public health audiences on air and water management, environmental contaminants, infection risk and healthcare construction safety.

About First Onsite: North America's Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,600 team members and operates from more than 110 locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on LinkedIn.

Press contact:

Julia Koichopolos

Maverick PR

416-938-2882

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at