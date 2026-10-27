Civicplus Intelligence Expands AI Capabilities, Delivering Measurable Results For Local Governments

MANHATTAN, Kan., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicPlus ®, a public sector SaaS leader, today announced the launch of AI Generated Minutes, a new capability within CivicPlus Agenda and Meeting Management, and the expanded adoption and use of CivicPlus Agent, which launched in January 2026 as one of six original CivicPlus Intelligence releases.

CivicPlus Agenda and Meeting Management AI Generated Minutes

Producing official meeting minutes record remains one of the most time-consuming parts of a municipal clerk's job. In a CivicPlus survey of municipal clerks, a majority reported spending more than an hour finalizing minutes for a typical meeting, with some spending up to four hours. These records are critical for residents to have an accurate, timely account of what happened at a public meeting.

AI Generated Minutes, powered by CivicPlus Intelligence, is designed to shrink that process from hours to as little as 10 minutes, using a municipality's meeting agenda alongside its existing transcripts or captions to generate draft discussion narratives automatically, structured around the meeting agenda.

“We built AI Generated Minutes to take on the bulk of the drafting work, so clerks spend their time reviewing and approving instead of reconstructing a meeting from scratch,” said CivicPlus Senior Vice President of Product Adam Weissmuller.“For residents, that means faster access to the public meeting record, without sacrificing any of the accuracy they expect from it.”

AI Generated Minutes is built to help clerks work faster while keeping them fully in control of the official record:



A new smart review workspace lets clerks review, verify, edit, and finalize AI-generated minutes from a single screen, using the same editor and Minutes Snippets workflows they already rely on

Clerks can select a previous set of meeting minutes as a reference, allowing AI Generated Minutes to match their municipality's preferred style and level of detail for consistent, customized minutes

Motions, seconds, and votes stay fully clerk-controlled Every AI-generated section requires human review before publishing, preserving both the clerk's authority over the record and residents' confidence in it

AI Generated Minutes brings together CivicPlus Intelligence's core pillars, Generate, Translate, and Summarize and Intelligent Workflows, directly into the clerk's minutes process. Transcripts become agenda-organized minutes drafts and review, editing, and finalization happen in a single workspace inside Agenda and Meeting Management. Once published, those minutes join the official record that CivicPlus Agent already draws on to answer resident questions. Today, we see CivicPlus Agent indexing data across the Civic Impact Platform to support 84% of its responses.

CivicPlus Agent in Action: Measurable Impact for Local Governments

In the span of a few months, over 80,000 users have turned to CivicPlus Agent to get 24/7 on-demand answers from the device of their choice.

“Local governments already have the answers to the questions residents ask. The problem is that residents don't always know where to look,” said CivicPlus Senior Vice President of Product Adam Weissmuller.“CivicPlus Agent pulls from the information a local government already provides, collecting information from multiple government sources and providing a complete answer to their question, not just a partial answer from a single page. That makes self-service easier and resident satisfaction stronger.”

New Castle County, Delaware relies on CivicPlus Agent to deliver 24/7 digital self-service to its community.“CivicPlus Agent helps our constituents get their answers quickly without searching our website and without it going unresolved,” said New Castle County Web Administrator Yafiah Abdullah.

Since implementing CivicPlus Agent, New Castle County has seen an approximately 40% improvement in resolution rate and an increase in answer accuracy.“That means a significant improvement in constituent satisfaction because it's getting them the correct answer now,” said New Castle County IS Coordinator George Hantzandreou.

The Power of Integrating CivicPlus Intelligence with the Civic Impact Platform

Every day, government agencies are asked to do more, move faster, and still deliver the high-quality service their communities deserve. CivicPlus Intelligence capabilities are already transforming how staff work and residents engage, and it does more because it's built into an integrated platform designed for local government. With the Civic Impact Platform, AI capabilities are not created in isolation but built to provide compounding value by how the solutions work together for local governments.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus® as their trusted partner for impact-led government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 950 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 13,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

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