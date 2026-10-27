Nation Safe Drivers Wins“Overall Autotech Solution Of The Year” In 2026 Autotech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition Highlights NSD's Technology-Enabled Approach to Delivering a More Connected, Transparent and Scalable Roadside Experience

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nation Safe Drivers (NSD), the leading provider of white label roadside assistance and F&I solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the“Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year” in the Industry Leadership category of the 2026 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, an international awards program recognizing standout companies, products, and services across the global automotive and transportation technology industry.

A roadside event can be a defining moment in a driver's relationship with an automotive brand. When a vehicle breaks down or a customer needs assistance, the quality of the response can shape how that customer views the brand long after the immediate issue is resolved. Delivering that experience consistently, however, requires more than dispatching a service provider. It requires the technology, infrastructure and operational coordination to manage every step of the roadside journey.

NSD has built its roadside assistance model around that end-to-end experience. Its integrated, white-label ecosystem brings together proprietary technology, nationwide operational infrastructure and more than 60 years of roadside expertise to manage the complexities behind the scenes. The approach allows OEMs, dealerships, lenders, insurers, fleet operators and vehicle protection providers to offer a branded roadside experience while NSD coordinates the technology, service operations and other infrastructure required to deliver it.

At the center of NSD's approach is its proprietary roadside technology, which orchestrates the roadside experience from dispatch management and service-provider coordination to payment processing, customer communications and performance reporting. By bringing these capabilities together within a single ecosystem, NSD provides greater visibility into roadside events while helping streamline operations, accelerate claims resolution and deliver real-time insights to partners, motorists and internal teams.

NSD combines technology with one of North America's largest provider networks, serving every U.S. ZIP code and Canadian postal code through more than 50,000 trusted service providers. Its 24/7 call centers manages a roadside event every 18 seconds, providing the scale and infrastructure required to support automotive organizations across North America.

NSD's white-label model enables partners to extend their customer experience across the roadside journey without having to build and manage their own roadside infrastructure. NSD manages the technology, operations, compliance and service-provider management behind the scenes, allowing partners to maintain a consistent branded experience for their customers. Its white-label digital dispatch experience and customized call center scripts ensure that motorists experience the brand when they need assistance, building long-lasting brand loyalty.

NSD's roadside solution further emphasizes operational transparency through real-time tracking, dynamic reporting and end-to-end visibility into roadside events. These capabilities provide partners with actionable insights into performance, customer satisfaction and operational KPIs, helping organizations continuously evaluate and improve the roadside experience. This approach positions roadside assistance as more than a reactive support function by connecting service performance with broader customer experience and brand loyalty objectives.

“We're honored to be recognized as the Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year,” said Rich Holland, CEO of Nation Safe Drivers.“This recognition reflects our commitment to bringing together technology, operational expertise and nationwide scale to create a more connected and transparent roadside experience. By managing the technology and infrastructure behind the scenes, we help our partners deliver a consistent customer experience when their customers need support most.”

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation and leadership across the global automotive and transportation technology industry, highlighting companies, products and services advancing automotive technology. Through its Industry Leadership category, the program recognizes organizations demonstrating innovation and impact across the automotive technology landscape.

By combining proprietary technology, nationwide operational scale, white-label flexibility, real-time transparency and decades of roadside expertise into a single ecosystem, NSD continues to advance the role of technology in roadside assistance. The company's recognition as Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year highlights its approach to helping automotive organizations deliver a more seamless, transparent and connected customer experience throughout the roadside journey.

About Nation Safe Drivers

Nation Safe Drivers is a leading provider of white label roadside assistance and F&I solutions serving automotive, insurance, fleet, and affinity partners across North America. Through its portfolio of brands powered by NSD - including Motify, OnRamp, Ditto, and Fintiv - the company delivers technology-enabled services that help partners grow, differentiate, and improve the mobility experience for drivers.

With a continued focus on innovation and operational excellence, NSD develops platforms and solutions that empower partners with measurable performance advantages.

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