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Inspired To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results And Hold Conference Call On November 5Th


Date: 2026-10-27 09:02:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. in the UK to discuss the Company's results.

Conference Call Information

Pre-registration: Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call must register in advance here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call.

Webcast: A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed by registering here or through . Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at .

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at .

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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