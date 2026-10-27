Atyr Pharma Announces One-For-40 Reverse Stock Split

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR) (“aTyr” or the“Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that it will effect a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, at a ratio of 1-for-40, effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on October 28, 2026.

aTyr's common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on October 29, 2026 under aTyr's existing trading symbol“ATYR” with a new CUSIP number, 002120301. The reverse stock split was approved by aTyr's stockholders at aTyr's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on October 16, 2026, with the final ratio subsequently determined by aTyr's Board of Directors. The reverse stock split is intended to bring aTyr into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every 40 shares of aTyr's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, and the authorized shares of aTyr's common stock will remain 340 million, without any change in par value per share. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 100.5 million shares to approximately 2.5 million shares. The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise or vesting of aTyr's outstanding stock options, restricted stock units and warrants in proportion to the ratio of the reverse stock split and causes a proportionate increase in the exercise prices of such stock options and warrants in accordance with their respective terms and as described in aTyr's definitive proxy statement for its Special Meeting of Stockholders, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 11, 2026 (the“Proxy Statement”).

No fractional shares of common stock will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will be entitled to rounding up of the fractional share to a whole share. The reverse stock split impacts all holders of the Company's common stock proportionally and will not impact any stockholder's percentage ownership of common stock (except to the extent the reverse stock split results in any stockholder owning only a fractional share).

The Company has appointed its transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, to act as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, subject to brokers' particular processes.

Additional information regarding the reverse stock split can be found in the Proxy Statement.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a novel biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as“intends,”“will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. aTyr intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by such safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements and is making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the anticipated timing of the reverse stock split, the effects of the reverse stock split on the number of outstanding shares of aTyr's common stock, the anticipated commencement of trading of aTyr's common stock on a split-adjusted basis, the intended purpose and expected benefits of the reverse stock split, including aTyr's ability to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the treatment of fractional shares and the proportionate adjustment of outstanding equity awards and other securities. These forward-looking statements also reflect our current views about aTyr's plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to aTyr and on assumptions aTyr has made. Although aTyr believes that its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements, are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, strategies or prospects will be attained or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by aTyr's management that, although it believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond aTyr's control including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of fluctuations in global financial markets on aTyr's business and the actions it may take in response thereto; aTyr's ability to execute its plans and strategies; expected benefits of the reverse stock split may not be realized; risks that the reverse stock split will not result in aTyr regaining or maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the reverse stock split may not result in an increase in the per share price of aTyr's common stock or such increase may not be sustained; the reverse stock split may decrease the liquidity of aTyr's common stock or otherwise negatively affect the economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the business of aTyr generally; the impact of governmental laws and regulations; and aTyr's financial position and need for additional capital, as well as those risks set forth in aTyr's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings. Except as required by law, aTyr assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.