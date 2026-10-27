Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 20 October 2026 – 26 October 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026. The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 20 October – 26 October 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement

20 October 2026

21 October 2026

22 October 2026

23 October 2026

26 October 2026 17,766,795

360,000

360,000

360,000

380,000

350,000 16.48

17.18

17.42

17.45

17.46

17.54 292,836,862

6,185,808

6,270,984

6,282,216

6,636,586

6,138,405 Total, 20 October – 26 October 2026 1,810,000 17.41 31,513,999 Accumulated under the program 19,576,795 16.57 324,350,861

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 52,313,465 own shares, corresponding to 3.72% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments



AS 58 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback 20 October - 26 October 2026