Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
20 October 2026
21 October 2026
22 October 2026
23 October 2026
26 October 2026
| 17,766,795
360,000
360,000
360,000
380,000
350,000
| 16.48
17.18
17.42
17.45
17.46
17.54
| 292,836,862
6,185,808
6,270,984
6,282,216
6,636,586
6,138,405
|Total, 20 October – 26 October 2026
|1,810,000
|17.41
|31,513,999
|Accumulated under the program
|19,576,795
|16.57
|324,350,861
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 52,313,465 own shares, corresponding to 3.72% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
AS 58 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
Alm Brand_Share buyback 20 October - 26 October 2026
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