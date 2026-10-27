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Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


Date: 2026-10-27 09:02:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 20 October 2026 – 26 October 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 20 October – 26 October 2026:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price		 Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
20 October 2026
21 October 2026
22 October 2026
23 October 2026
26 October 2026		 17,766,795
360,000
360,000
360,000
380,000
350,000		 16.48
17.18
17.42
17.45
17.46
17.54		 292,836,862
6,185,808
6,270,984
6,282,216
6,636,586
6,138,405
Total, 20 October – 26 October 2026 1,810,000 17.41 31,513,999
Accumulated under the program 19,576,795 16.57 324,350,861

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 52,313,465 own shares, corresponding to 3.72% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • AS 58 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
  • Alm Brand_Share buyback 20 October - 26 October 2026

MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111872895


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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