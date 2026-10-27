Allegro Microsystems Introduces New Power And Cooling Solutions For Sustainable 800V AI Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New products boost energy efficiency and power density as data centers transition to 800V power distribution and 48V cooling architectures.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced a series of products for AI data centers and high-performance computing systems that increase power density while helping designers better manage energy use, heat dissipation, and equipment size.

As data centers move toward 800V power distribution and 48V cooling systems to address growing workloads, they require faster, more efficient and more compact semiconductor solutions.

Allegro's expanded portfolio includes new wide-body higher isolation versions of the ACS37030 and ACS37002 current sensors, the AHV85311 Power-ThruTM isolated gate driver for silicon carbide power systems, and an improved version of the code-free QuietMotionTM A89333 48V motor driver.

Together, these products help data center designers:



Safely monitor and control high voltage 800V power systems

Reduce energy lost during power conversion

Fit more power capability into limited board and rack space

Improve the efficiency and reliability of 48V cooling fans Simplify system design and reduce development time

Leading power solution provider Acbel Polytech has integrated Allegro's high-speed current sensors into its latest high-density power solutions for AI data centers to support precise power control and system protection.

"As AI workloads continue to grow, data center power systems must deliver higher power density without compromising efficiency or reliability," said Rossi Lo, Head of Research and Development at Acbel. "As power distribution architectures evolve to support higher power and voltage levels, precise power control and rapid system protection are becoming increasingly critical, with current sensing playing a key role. By working closely with our industry partners and integrating new technologies into our power solutions, Acbel continues to advance our power solutions to meet the evolving requirements of next-generation AI data centers."

Supporting the Move to 800V Power Distribution

The ACS37030 and ACS37002 current sensors are now available in wide-body packages with a high comparative tracking index (CTI) mold compound enabling 6000V of galvanic isolation for enhanced electrical safety in high-voltage systems. The new sensors provide the fast, accurate current measurement needed to protect power supplies, battery backup units and capacitor banks when AI workloads create sudden changes in power demand.

The compact package also helps customers support 800V systems without increasing the size of the rack power shelf or power supply unit.

Allegro's AHV85311 Power-Thru isolated gate driver for silicon carbide (SiC) FETs further simplifies high-voltage power designs by eliminating the need for a separate isolated power supply. This design simplification can reduce circuit-board space by up to 50%, helping designers build smaller power supplies and faster solid-state circuit breakers for 800V data center systems.

Improving the Efficiency of 48V Cooling Systems

Cooling is a major source of energy consumption in AI data centers. Allegro's augmented QuietMotionTM A89333 motor driver helps improve the operation of 48V server cooling fans without requiring customers to develop complex motor-control software.

The A89333 features built-in control technology that automatically manages changing airflow conditions and supports the compact fans used in 1U, 2U and 4U servers. This helps system designers improve cooling efficiency, reduce development effort and maintain reliable operation as computing density increases. The same class of products are also designed to support pumps for liquid cooling systems.

Creating Value for Customers and Supporting Long-Term Growth

The shift to 800V power and 48V cooling is reshaping AI data center infrastructure. Allegro is using its expertise in current sensing, power management and motor control to help customers navigate this transition safely, efficiently and sustainably, advancing the all-electric society from the road to the rack.

“The key challenge for AI data centers is to use less energy and operate more efficiently while safely delivering significantly more computing power,” said Troy Coleman, Senior Vice President of Products at Allegro.“Our new products address these challenges at critical points in the system-from high-voltage power conversion and protection to intelligent cooling. This expands the value Allegro can provide as customers invest in the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

Based on third-party data and internal estimates, Allegro projects its serviceable addressable market (SAM) for AI data centers will reach $1.7 billion by fiscal 2031. Beyond AI data centers, the new products are well-suited for use in industrial automation, robotics and automotive on-board charging systems where efficient 48V operation, high-voltage isolation and compact design are increasingly important.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel electrification, automation, AI data center, and robotics forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro's commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in“automotive grade” technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, visit allegromicro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated performance, customer benefits, cost savings, and future customer expectations and demands for products and projections related to future market size are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

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Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new products; customer adoption rates of emerging technologies; the timing and success of customer design wins; our ability to compete effectively; and other risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 27, 2026, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update them.

Media Contact

Andrew MacLellan

Corporate Communications

(617) 633-4909

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Allegro Contact

Ram Sathappan

Vice President of Global Marketing and Applications

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Allegro will showcase these technologies at electronica 2026 in Munich this November at Hall C6, Booth 129. For additional information, visit