Checkmarx Wins Cyber Defense Magazine's Editor's Choice Genai Agentic Application Security Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognizing Checkmarx One for securing software built by developers and AI agents, as AI changes both how software is written and how it is attacked

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmarx, the leader in agentic application security, today announced it won the 2026 Editor's Choice GenAI Agentic Application Security award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) for its Checkmarx One application security platform, built to help enterprises secure every stage of software development in the AI era.

This award reflects Checkmarx's two decades of application security research and the enterprise-grade protection Checkmarx provides. Checkmarx One brings that research together in one platform with one risk view.

Checkmarx One captures risk with hybrid scanning engines for code, supply chain, AI supply chain and runtime. Assist agents prevent issues in the IDE, rank findings by Attackability and propose fixes for developer review. Application security posture management (ASPM) sets policy, assigns ownership and tracks progress.

The platform covers human-written, AI-generated and legacy code. It scans trillions of lines of code each year and helps customers cut vulnerability density by more than half.

Checkmarx Fusion, among the newest products in Checkmarx One, is now generally available for static application security testing (SAST) as Fusion SAST. It adds frontier AI model reasoning to established analysis, and the Findings Analysis Engine reduces false positives before findings reach developers.

Fusion SAST scored 0.74 on F1, which combines precision and recall. That is more than three times the roughly 0.20 average for query-based SAST.

“Checkmarx embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here:

To learn more about Checkmarx One, visit . To learn more about Checkmarx Fusion, visit .

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx makes security inseparable from how software is built. The foundation is decades of accumulated threat intelligence used to secure trillions of lines of code each year. Checkmarx One now pairs that foundation with frontier AI-powered reasoning, unifying architectures to lead the category in detection accuracy. Checkmarx Assist agents prevent, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities across software and the AI supply chain, so enterprises never have to trade speed for certainty. The combined result is the Checkmarx One platform, giving enterprises comprehensive application security: capturing risk, eliminating vulnerabilities, and unifying governance. Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2026, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Ira Winkler from CruiseCon, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here: and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2026: and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2026, here: .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSAC, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

For Media Inquiries:

For more information, contact:

...