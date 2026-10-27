Black Ore Unveils Robust Tax Automation For Small Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Black Ore for Small Firms lets a 20-person firm take on more clients without adding headcount, with native integrations into Intuit tax software systems.

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Ore, the AI platform for financial services, today launched Black Ore for Small Firms, a version of its Tax Autopilot platform built for small and mid-sized accounting practices. The announcement was made at Intuit Connect in Las Vegas.

Black Ore for Small Firms gives practices of any size the autonomous return preparation that the largest firms in the country have run in production for the last three tax seasons. Tax Autopilot takes in source documents in any format, prepares the return, and delivers it review-ready, with every figure linked to its source and items needing attention flagged. Firm professionals remain the final authority on sign-off.









Eyal Shinar, Co-Founder and CEO of Black Ore.

The offering is built for the firms that make up most of the profession. Pricing is per return, with no enterprise contract commitments and no five-figure minimum. Firms can be live in less than a day, and each one is assigned a named Black Ore specialist rather than a help center queue. Since the start of 2026, Black Ore's small and mid-sized firm customer base has grown more than fivefold.

Small firms have also felt the talent shortage most sharply. Most cannot hire their way out of it, and until now, automation at this level was mostly available to firms with the resources, budget and staff to deploy it.

Black Ore for Small Firms is also available natively for Intuit ProConnect Tax and Intuit Lacerte users. Tax Autopilot delivers completed returns directly into those systems, so firms keep the software they already run. Firms using ProConnect Tax receive hands-on migration support from both Intuit and Black Ore.

“Black Ore for Small Firms puts powerful automation directly into the hands of smaller firms, seamlessly integrated into the software they already use. By making cutting-edge AI technology accessible, it levels the playing field, empowering smaller firms to compete with larger firms without the traditional disadvantages of scale and resources,” said Eyal Shinar, Co-Founder and CEO of Black Ore.

"Most firms don't have the resources of a Big 4, and firms that try to do this on their own struggle," said Sean McLean, Chief Digital Officer at Elevate, a platform supporting independent accounting firms. "Setup was easy. I did it over a phone call. Our preparers are getting back 8 to 15 hours a week, and that time goes straight back to clients. I would absolutely recommend Black Ore to any managing partner."

Black Ore for Small Firms is available today. Firms can see Tax Autopilot in action and request a personalized demo at .

About Black Ore

Black Ore is the leading AI platform for financial services. Its flagship product, Tax Autopilot, offers autonomous tax preparation for CPA and accounting firms. The platform handles the full workflow, producing review-ready returns directly into existing tax software with no intervention from the Black Ore team and every figure traced back to its source document. Tax Autopilot delivers >99% accuracy, saves up to 98% of preparation time, and reduces costs by up to 80% versus manual workflows - making tax teams up to 10x more productive. Its customers range from high-growth firms to many of the world's largest CPA firms, serving practices that collectively file millions of returns each year.

Founded in 2022 and based in Austin, TX, Black Ore is backed by a16z, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Oak HC/FT, Trust Ventures, and notable angels including Tom Glocer (former CEO, Thomson Reuters), Vikram Pandit (former CEO, Citigroup), Max Levchin (founder, PayPal and Affirm), Jason Gardner (founder, Marqeta), Mark Britto (former EVP and Chief Product Officer, PayPal) and Gokul Rajaram (board member and executive, DoorDash, Square, Coinbase and Pinterest).





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