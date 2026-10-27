Infrastructure Construction Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 4.5% CAGR By 2030

Infrastructure Construction Market Report

Infrastructure Construction Market Report share

Infrastructure Construction Market Report size

The Business Research Company's Infrastructure Construction Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The infrastructure construction sector is a vital segment of the global construction industry, playing a crucial role in developing transportation, energy, water, and urban infrastructure projects. This market involves a wide range of players, from large multinational corporations to specialized contractors, all competing through innovation and sustainable building practices. Let's explore the current market landscape, driving factors, key players, and emerging trends shaping the future of infrastructure construction.

Market Leadership and Competitive Landscape in Infrastructure Construction

In 2025, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. emerged as the market leader in infrastructure construction, holding a 2% share in a largely fragmented industry. The top 10 companies together contribute only around 5% of total revenue, reflecting a highly diversified competitive environment. Major global players specialize in large-scale transportation, energy, water, and urban development projects, leveraging advanced construction technologies, sustainable building methods, and digital construction tools. Public-private partnerships and environmentally conscious development initiatives are central to their strategic focus.

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Scale and Forecast of the Global Infrastructure Construction Market

The infrastructure construction market is anticipated to surpass $4,430 billion by 2030, representing nearly one-fifth of the overall construction industry, which is projected to reach $21,691 billion in the same year. This sector is expected to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% up to 2030, driven by increasing investments and rising demand for modern infrastructure across the globe.

Breakdown of Infrastructure Construction Segments by Type

This market includes several major infrastructure types: transportation infrastructure, energy and utilities infrastructure, and water and waste management infrastructure. Among these, energy and utilities will be the dominant segment by 2030, making up 49% of the market or $2,182 billion. This growth is supported by expanding renewable energy projects, greater electricity consumption, extensive power transmission and distribution networks, modernization efforts, and the critical need for reliable infrastructure to underpin industrialization and urban growth.

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Detailed Market Segmentation in Infrastructure Construction

The infrastructure construction market is segmented by several dimensions:

- Material type such as concrete, steel, wood, and others

- Construction methods including traditional construction, design-build, construction management at risk (CMAR), integrated project delivery (IPD), and prefabrication

- Technology adoption encompassing conventional techniques, building information modeling (BIM), smart construction technologies, green building methods, and drone and robotics applications

- End-user sectors covering public, private, industrial, commercial, and residential markets

Major Drivers Accelerating Infrastructure Construction Growth

Public investment is a fundamental driver supporting rapid market expansion. Governments worldwide are channeling funds into power generation facilities, transportation networks, water systems, and utilities to foster economic growth. Public-private partnerships and structured long-term programs facilitate the progress of large-scale infrastructure projects. This factor is estimated to contribute roughly 1.4% to the annual growth rate.

Urbanization is another critical influence, increasing demand for sustainable infrastructure. As urban populations swell, there is a pressing need for improved transport, housing, utilities, and commercial facilities. Cities are prioritizing resource-efficient, low-impact solutions by implementing smart city initiatives, green construction practices, and energy-saving systems. This trend is projected to add about 1.2% growth per year.

Global trade and logistics network expansion further stimulates demand for infrastructure development. The increase in international commerce necessitates efficient transportation corridors, ports, airports, railways, and logistics hubs. Investments from both public and private sectors, alongside the rise of e-commerce and manufacturing, strengthen this driver, supporting roughly 1.0% annual growth.

North America's Role in the Infrastructure Construction Market

By 2030, North America is expected to be the largest regional market for infrastructure construction, reaching $1,488 billion, up from $1,271 billion in 2025. This growth, at a CAGR of 3%, is fueled by continued investments in transportation systems and public infrastructure improvements across the United States and Canada. Key factors include rising demand for resilient energy and utility frameworks, implementation of smart city projects, strong public funding for major infrastructure, and adoption of digital construction technologies to enhance efficiency.

The United States will be the leading country within the market by 2030, with a market size of $1,299 billion, growing from $1,110 billion in 2025 at a 3% CAGR. Federal infrastructure investments, upgrading of aging bridges, highways, and utilities, emphasis on sustainable building methods, demand for advanced energy infrastructure, and new construction techniques aimed at improving productivity and longevity will support this trajectory.

Leading Companies and Their Market Shares in Infrastructure Construction

According to The Business Research Company, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. ranked first globally in 2025 with a 2% market share. The company offers comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, project management, and development services for major infrastructure projects including transportation, energy, water, and urban development.

Other prominent firms include China Communications Construction Company Limited, Vinci SA, Bouygues Construction SA, ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A., Ferrovial S.A., Bechtel Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Skanska AB, Obayashi Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Kiewit Corporation, Power Construction Corporation of China, Balfour Beatty plc, Laing O'Rourke Group Ltd., Fluor Corporation, Technip Energies N.V., Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., and Hochtief AG.

Fragmented Market Despite Capital-Intensive Projects

The infrastructure construction market remains highly fragmented with the top 10 players accounting for only 5% of total revenue in 2025. Although there are moderate barriers to entry such as capital demands, regulatory compliance, and the need for engineering expertise, no single company holds a dominant position. Leading firms maintain their status through diverse project portfolios, solid government and private partnerships, global reach, and continuous innovation in construction technologies. As demand grows for transportation, energy, water, and urban projects, stronger collaborations, technological advances, and geographic expansion are expected to enhance their competitiveness.

Market Share Breakdown of Top Infrastructure Contractors in 2025

The leading companies' shares of the 2025 market revenue include:

- China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. with 2%

- China Communications Construction Company Limited at 1%

- Vinci SA with 1%

- Bouygues Construction SA at 1%

- ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. holding 0.3%

- Ferrovial S.A. with 0.2%

- Bechtel Corporation at 0.2%

- Larsen & Toubro Limited holding 0.2%

- Skanska AB with 0.2%

- Obayashi Corporation at 0.2%

Competitive Strategies Influencing the Infrastructure Construction Sector

Key approaches shaping competition include advancing sustainable construction technologies to boost durability and quality, leveraging digital construction tools to enhance cost-efficiency and project management, increasing infrastructure investments to improve connectivity and economic growth, and integrating artificial intelligence technologies to raise productivity and safety standards on construction sites.

Technological Advances Transforming Construction Equipment

The adoption of smart construction equipment is revolutionizing the infrastructure construction field by enhancing operational efficiency, increasing productivity, and enabling intelligent management of machinery. For example, in January 2025, CASE India introduced seven new models of construction equipment linked to the myCASE Construction smart telematics platform. This system provides real-time monitoring of equipment, fuel consumption tracking, remote diagnostics, and performance optimization, all contributing to reduced downtime.

Substantial Growth in Energy and Utilities Infrastructure Segment

Among the major infrastructure segments, transportation, energy and utilities, as well as water and waste management, present the strongest growth potentials. Together, they are projected to add over $869 billion in market value by 2030. Specifically, transportation infrastructure is expected to grow by $250 billion, energy and utilities by $440 billion, and water and waste management by $179 billion between 2025 and 2030. This growth reflects a focus on modern transport systems, reliable energy and utility networks, advanced water management solutions, and resilient infrastructure development, highlighting the construction industry's commitment to connectivity, resource efficiency, and sustainable economic progress.

Overview of the Infrastructure Construction Supply Chain

Key raw material suppliers to this market include major steel producers such as ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., Tata Steel Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited. Cement and construction materials are supplied by companies like CRH plc, Holcim Ltd., Heidelberg Materials AG, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., UltraTech Cement Limited, Vulcan Materials Company, and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Chemical, adhesives, and specialty materials come from firms such as Sika AG, Mapei S.p.A., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Owens Corning, and Saint-Gobain S.A.

Important wholesalers and distributors include WESCO International Inc., Ferguson Enterprises Inc., Builders FirstSource Inc., White Cap Supply Holdings LLC, Fastenal Company, Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company Inc., Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., HD Supply Holdings Inc., and BMC Stock Holdings Inc., among others.

Major end users in the sector are leading construction and engineering firms such as Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, VINCI S.A., Bouygues Construction, Skanska AB, Strabag SE, Hochtief AG, ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A., China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, Power Construction Corporation of China Limited, Larsen and Toubro Limited, Kiewit Corporation, AECOM, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Turner Construction Company, PCL Construction Enterprises Inc., Balfour Beatty plc, Shimizu Corporation, Obayashi Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Taisei Corporation, China Railway Group Limited, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, Samsung C and T Corporation, and Tecnicas Reunidas S.A.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Infrastructure Construction Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 4.5% CAGR By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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