MIMOSA Diagnostics Wins Manulife And World Economic Forum Uplink's 'Shaping Canada's Longevity Advantage' Challenge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIMOSA Pro is 1 of 10 early-stage innovations selected to support healthy aging by helping care teams identify pressure injuries before skin visibly breaks down

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key factsPresented by: Manulife, in collaboration with UpLink, the World Economic Forum's early-stage innovation initiative, and the Forum's Centre for Financial and Monetary SystemsWhen: Winners announced October 21, 2026Why: The challenge sought early-stage solutions that deliver measurable improvements in healthy aging, financial resilience, and purpose and connectionThe technology: MIMOSA Pro is a pocket-sized, FDA Class II, 510(k)-cleared and Health Canada approved wound and tissue-health imaging device that combines near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), thermography, wound measurement and digital imaging to help clinicians identify early signs of pressure injuries and deep tissue injuries and manage chronic wounds from admission to dischargeMIMOSA Diagnostics Inc., maker of the MIMOSA Pro tissue-health imaging device, has been named one of 10 winners of the Shaping Canada's Longevity Advantage Challenge, led by Manulife in collaboration with UpLink, the World Economic Forum's early-stage innovation initiative. Manulife and UpLink announced the winners October 21, 2026.The challenge sought early-stage innovations that deliver measurable improvements in healthy aging, financial resilience, and purpose and connection for Canadians. As a winner, MIMOSA Diagnostics joins UpLink's global innovation ecosystem, which connects innovators with corporates, investors, policymakers and other partners to help them grow and scale their impact.MIMOSA Pro is the only FDA Class II and Health Canada approved, pocket-sized device that captures tissue oxygenation by near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), thermography, wound measurement and a digital image in a single capture. Because oxygenation and thermal images are captured by the same device, clinicians see both measures for the same area of tissue side-by-side. That objective information beneath the skin's surface helps care teams identify tissue compromise and early pressure injuries days before skin breakdown is visible to the naked eye, a critical capability in senior care, post-acute and hospital settings.Supporting healthy aging through earlier identification“Pressure injuries are one of the most common and preventable harms older adults face, yet they've stayed largely invisible because they start beneath the skin. This recognition from Manulife and the World Economic Forum's UpLink puts pressure injuries and wound care at the front and centre of healthy aging, where they belong. It's a problem the world needs to solve, and with MIMOSA Pro, care teams finally have a way to see it early and act before damage is done.”, said Dr. Karen Cross, CEO and Co-Founder of MIMOSA Diagnostics.“As our population ages, proactive and preventive care is essential. Pressure injuries and tissue breakdown severely impact quality of life for older adults, but they often start beneath the surface where visual assessments miss them. MIMOSA Pro gives care teams point-of-care visibility so they can intervene early, protect patient health and keep people thriving longer.”“The scientific evidence is clear: identifying tissue compromise beneath the skin before visible breakdown occurs is essential to preventing severe pressure injuries. Being recognized by Manulife and UpLink validates the power of objective, point-of-care data in building stronger, proactive models for healthy aging,” added Dr. Khimchenko, Principal, Scientific Evidence at MIMOSA Diagnostics.“We are thrilled to work alongside UpLink and Manulife to accelerate MIMOSA Pro's reach across Canada and internationally.”What makes MIMOSA Pro differentMIMOSA Pro is a pocket-sized, FDA 510(k)-cleared imaging device that captures four insights in under one second: a multispectral near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) image of tissue oxygenation, an infrared thermal image of skin temperature, wound measurement, and a standardized digital photo. Results flow to a secure, HIPAA-compliant web portal where care teams can track tissue health over time. With this objective, point-of-care data, MIMOSA Pro supports:Early identification before visible signs, helping clinicians find compromised tissue and deep tissue injuries before visual signs or skin breakdown appearEquitable assessment across all skin tones, eliminating visual assessment bias by using objective optical technologies that perform consistently regardless of skin pigmentationChronic wound and tissue tracking, monitoring changes in oxygenation, temperature and wound area to evaluate treatment from admission through dischargeFrequently asked questions about MIMOSA ProWhat is the Shaping Canada's Longevity Advantage Challenge?It is a 2026 innovation challenge led by Manulife in collaboration with UpLink, the World Economic Forum's early-stage innovation initiative, and the Forum's Centre for Financial and Monetary Systems. It selected 10 early-stage winners working on healthy aging, financial resilience, and purpose and connection, and was the third and final challenge in Manulife's multi-year partnership with UpLink.How does MIMOSA Pro support healthy aging?Pressure injuries and tissue breakdown seriously affect quality of life for older adults and often begin beneath the skin. By showing tissue oxygenation and temperature compared with surrounding healthy tissue, MIMOSA Pro gives clinicians objective information to support earlier intervention for pressure injuries and chronic wounds.How does MIMOSA Pro help with pressure injuries and deep tissue injuries?Pressure injuries and deep tissue injuries often begin beneath the skin before they are visible. MIMOSA Pro shows clinicians tissue oxygenation and temperature for the same area of tissue, giving objective information to support earlier intervention, including when skin is intact or on darker skin tones.About the challengeManulife launched the challenge in April 2026 with UpLink and the World Economic Forum's Centre for Financial and Monetary Systems, seeking early-stage solutions for lifelong health, wealth and purpose. Winners join UpLink's global innovation ecosystem, which connects them with corporates, investors, policymakers and other partners.About MIMOSA DiagnosticsMIMOSA Diagnostics Inc. is a Canadian medical technology company founded in 2016 by Dr. Karen Cross and Dr. General Leung and headquartered in Toronto. Its flagship MIMOSA Pro is a handheld tissue-health imaging device that combines near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), thermography, wound measurement and digital imaging to help clinicians identify early signs of pressure injuries and deep tissue injuries and manage chronic wounds from admission to discharge.Learn more at .

Craig Johnson

MIMOSA Diagnostics Inc.

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MIMOSA Diagnostics Wins Manulife and World Economic Forum UpLink's 'Shaping Canada's Longevity Advantage' Challenge News Provided By MIMOSA Diagnostics Inc. October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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