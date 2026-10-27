Lily-White Cleaning Services Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lily-White Cleaning Services, a residential and commercial cleaning company serving Spring, The Woodlands, Conroe, Cypress, Tomball, and the greater Houston area, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The recognition honors local businesses that deliver consistent quality, dependable service, and a genuine commitment to the customers and communities they serve.Lily-White Cleaning Services offers a full range of house cleaning options, including basic cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, post-construction cleaning, and recurring service on weekly, biweekly, every-three-weeks, or monthly schedules. The company also provides janitorial cleaning services for businesses, along with garage decluttering and window cleaning. Every plan is customized to the client's needs and budget, and every maid is vetted, background-checked, and trained to a high standard. The company is bonded and insured, and its satisfaction guarantee brings the team back to make things right if a client calls within 24 hours. That commitment is reflected in the company's motto,“Cleaning With Care. Service You Can Trust.”Beyond the cleaning itself, Lily-White Cleaning Services has built its business on clear, consistent communication and a straightforward mission: to make everyone's life easier, one clean home at a time. For busy families, that means reclaimed evenings and weekends. For local businesses, it means cleaner, healthier workplaces for employees and customers alike. Every home and office the team enters is approached with the same standard, which the company describes as“Professional Cleaning With a Personal Touch.”“Every home and every business we walk into belongs to someone who is trusting us with their space, and we never take that lightly,” said the Lily-White Cleaning Services team.“Being recognized with this award means so much to all of us, and we are grateful to the clients who have welcomed us in and helped us grow.”Looking ahead, Lily-White Cleaning Services plans to continue expanding its residential and commercial offerings while keeping the personal attention and reliability that earned it the 2026 Best of Texas Award. Homeowners and businesses throughout the area can contact the company to request a free estimate or book service online.For more information click here!

Lily-White Cleaning Services

Lily-White Cleaning Services

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Lily-White Cleaning Services Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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