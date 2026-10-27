Floridacentral Credit Union Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Floridacentral Credit Union has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner, recognizing its continued commitment to helping Floridians save more, borrow smarter and achieve financial goals.For more than 60 years, the not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative has focused on returning value to members through competitive rates, lower fees and practical financial benefits.That commitment is reflected in offerings such as Cash Back Checking, which allows members to earn up to $25 in cash back each month, along with lending options for vehicle purchases and homeownership.Members can currently receive a 4.99% APR when refinancing an auto loan with Floridacentral. Its First-Time Homebuyer Program offers down payments as low as 3% and up to $1,000 toward closing costs. Qualifying members may also benefit from additional assistance and special rate discounts through the Legends Loans Program. Floridacentral is focused on creating real value for its members.“Being named a Best of Florida Award winner is a great reflection of what Floridacentral is all about: putting our members first,” said Linh Dang, CEO at Floridacentral Credit Union.“We're here to help people navigate their financial journey, whether they're buying their first car, purchasing a home, saving for the future or simply looking for a better way to manage their money. We want our members to know they have a local financial partner in their corner.”Founded in 1958, Floridacentral began by serving other credit unions in the Tampa area. It has since grown into a full-service financial institution serving over 40,000 members through 12 branches across West-Central Florida.The member-first approach is at the heart of the Floridacentral difference. The 2026 Best of Florida Award marks another milestone in its mission to help members Live Your Best Florida Life.For more information click here!

Mary Lynn Babetski

Floridacentral Credit Union

+1 813.387.6181

email us here

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Floridacentral Credit Union Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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