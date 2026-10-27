MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A creative addition to the Chicago vs. New York rivalry is set to debut next spring!Chicago-based author, Ima Kidd, is preparing to launch a new book series featuring the characters called The Chicago Kidz. The first book in their 'Field Trip” series titled“The Chicago Kidz Take A Bite Out The Big Apple,” takes the Kidz on an exciting adventure to New York City to explore the similarities and differences between city life in the Midwest and on the East Coast!As the story unfolds, the Chicago Kidz meet up with a group of kids from New York City as they fly in from O'Hare Airport to LaGuardia Airport. The NYC kids speak in distinct accents that the Chicago Kidz find as interesting as the ones the NYC kids say they are hearing from them as they interact. The two groups then start a journey to explore many of New York City's main attractions from the subway to Central Park, from Madison Avenue to Wall Street; from Manhattan to Harlem; from the Empire State Building to Broadway; from Madison Square Garden to Riverside Church, from the Hudson River to Coney Island, from the Statute of Liberty to Times Square, from The Metropolitan Museum to Fifth Avenue and so on.Significantly, the Chicago Kidz are able to make easy comparisons to attractions in Chicago like Grant Park, Michigan Avenue, State Street, Navy Pier, the Willis Tower, LaSalle Street, The Chicago River, The United Center, The Art Institute of Chicago, Union Station and others, while also marveling at features that are uniquely New York and different from Chicago.The real excitement starts when the groups get hungry and the Chicago Kidz get introduced to certain NYC delicacies like thin-crust pizza, street cart hot dogs, pastrami sandwiches on rye bread, bagels and lox and NYC cheesecake! The Chicago Kidz want to know where they can find more familiar foods like deep-dish pizza, Chicago-style hot dogs, cheese and caramel popcorn and other treats unique to their city and the battle ensues as the groups start comparing music, dancing, fashion and other cultural artifacts!As the day ends, The Chicago Kidz are thrilled to have learned about the similarities and differences between New York City and Chicago and to have made a group of new friends whom they invite to visit them in Chicago! They celebrate the bite they took out of The Big Apple and also begin to think about other cities to explore as their field trips continue!Visit for other Chicago Kidz stories and The Chicago Kidz YouTube channel for music book trailers!

Patricia Rogers

Kuumba Enterprises LLC

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The Chicago Kidz Take A Bite Out The Big Apple News Provided By Kuumba Enterprises LLC October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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