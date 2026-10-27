Dealnav 3.0 Gives Real Estate Deal Teams County Parcel Data And A Direct Line To Chatgpt And Claude

DealNav 3.0 shows the county record for any lot on the map, including owner, last sale, zoning and assessed values.

The map-based CRM adds full county records to every lot on the map, and lets teams ask their AI assistant about their own pipeline, from $59 a month.

- Anthony Longo, co-founder of DealNavCOS COB, CT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DealNav, the map-based CRM for real estate acquisitions and brokerage professionals, today launched DealNav 3.0, a release that puts public property records and AI assistants inside the tool deal teams already use to track their market.With DealNav 3.0, a user can zoom in on the DealNav map, click any lot and open its county record: owner, mailing address, acreage, zoning, flood zone, year built, building size, last sale and more. One more click turns that lot into a tracked deal, with the owner added as a linked contact. The release also connects DealNav directly to ChatGPT and Claude, so a team can ask questions like "Which owners in this submarket should we be following up with?" and get answers drawn from its own deals, contacts and notes."Deal teams have been stitching together a spreadsheet, a county website and a generic CRM for far too long," said Anthony Longo, co-founder of DealNav. "DealNav 3.0 puts the parcel, the owner, the deal and the follow-up in one place, and lets you ask your AI assistant about it, at a price any shop can justify."What's in DealNav 3.0:- County parcel records on the map: owner, mailing address, acreage, zoning, flood zone, year built, building size, last sale and more, for any lot.- One-click deal creation from any parcel, with the owner linked as a contact.- A direct connection to ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity, plus a public API, included on every plan.- Deals as a list, a Kanban board or a pipeline report.- Gmail and Outlook sync, reminders by email and text, file uploads and team datasets with view-only or edit access.Pricing and availability:DealNav 3.0 is available now at deal-nav. Basic is $59 per month and includes 25 parcel lookups a month; Pro is $99 per month with unlimited parcel lookups. Both include a 14-day free trial. Enterprise plans are custom.About DealNavDealNav is a map-based CRM for real estate acquisitions and brokerage professionals. Deals, contacts and follow-ups live as pins on one map, so a team can see and work its whole market in one place. DealNav users have mapped more than 175,000 properties and contacts across all 50 states, and the product is rated 4.7 out of 5 on G2. DealNav was co-founded by Anthony Longo and Patrick Carino and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut.

Anthony Longo

DealNav

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DealNav 3.0 Gives Real Estate Deal Teams County Parcel Data and a Direct Line to ChatGPT and Claude News Provided By DealNav LLC October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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