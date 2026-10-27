Alberto Luzzi Celebrates First Anniversary At Soho Flagship Store

Alberto Luzzi Logo

Nic Canal and Alberto Luzzi (Photo Credits: Vital Agibalow)

Alberto Luzzi Jewelry (Photo Credits: Vital Agibalow)

1st Anniversary Cake (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

Alberto Luzzi Flagship SoHo Store (Photo Credits: Vital Agibalow)

Italian Jewelry Designer Celebrates First Year at SoHo Flagship with Champagne, Caviar and One-of-a-Kind Pieces

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Italian jewelry designer Alberto Luzzi held a celebration of the first year of the flagship SoHo store located at 102 Thompson Street in New York City with over 200 well-wishers coming to the share the celebration.Alberto Luzzi and business partner Nic Canal welcomed guests for an evening of champagne, caviar, a viewing of the designer's fine-jewelry collection and one-of-a-kind creations. Guests celebrated the success of the business and also enjoyed a slice of anniversary cake.Luzzi has spent more than two decades in jewelry design, creating pieces characterized by sculptural forms, texture, movement and color. Our collections run from sterling silver and gold vermeil to fine jewelry in 14K and 18K gold with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and aquamarines, including engagement rings and custom-made pieces.About Alberto Luzzi:Alberto Luzzi is a fine jewelry house in SoHo, New York, founded by Roman designer Alberto Luzzi and his business partner Nicolas Canal. Alberto Luzzi brings over 20 years' experience in jewelry to collections designed in New York and crafted in Italy and Bali, ranging from sterling silver and gold vermeil, including the house's signature silver mesh, to fine jewelry in 14K and 18K solid gold with diamonds, emeralds and aquamarines, with engagement rings and custom made pieces. The flagship store is at 102 Thompson Street, SoHo, New York. For more information, please visitIG: @albertoluzzi_jewelry | FB: AlbertoLuzzigioielli

Norah Lawlor

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Alberto Luzzi Celebrates First Anniversary at SoHo Flagship Store News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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