Decisionrx Launches Free Pgx Testing And Pharmacist-Led Medication Optimization For Humana's Pathways For Aging Members

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaboration brings precision-prescribing support to Humana's Indiana dual eligibles, addressing medication failure as a leading driver of healthcare spending.

- Anna Dunn, President, Humana Healthy Horizons in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DecisionRx, Inc., a value-based healthcare company specializing in Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO), today announced a collaboration with Humana Healthy Horizons in Indiana to deliver no-cost pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and pharmacist-led medication optimization to eligible PathWays for aging members.

HIGHLIGHTS

.Humana's Fully Integrated Dual Eligible and Medicaid PathWays members in Indiana will gain access to no-cost pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and one-on-one consultation with DecisionRx clinical pharmacists.

.DecisionRx pharmacists deliver personalized medication recommendations directly to the member's prescriber, with the goal of reducing medication failure, adverse drug events, and avoidable utilization.

.Independent analyses of the DecisionRx Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO) platform have shown reductions of over 30% in annualized healthcare costs per engaged patient.

Under the program, qualifying members will be invited to complete a one-time pharmacogenomic test at no cost. A DecisionRx concierge clinical pharmacist will then review each member's PGx results alongside their full medication regimen, claims history, and clinical context, and communicate personalized prescribing recommendations directly to the member's prescribing healthcare providers for consideration. The service is offered at no additional cost to participants.

ADDRESSING MEDICATION FAILURE IN THE MEDICARE POPULATION

Published research indicates that roughly 40% of prescriptions are either ineffective or introduce new clinical issues for patients, and that medication failure accounts for an estimated 16% of total U.S. healthcare spending. Adverse drug events disproportionately affect older adults, who often manage multiple chronic conditions and take five or more prescription medications concurrently. Pharmacogenomic testing identifies genetic variants that influence how an individual metabolizes specific drugs, enabling clinicians to reduce trial-and-error prescribing and select therapies more likely to work the first time.

The DecisionRx MTO platform integrates pharmacogenomic data, clinical pharmacist review, and prescription analytics into a single workflow designed to surface drug-gene interactions, drug-drug contraindications, and other opportunities for therapeutic optimization. Findings and recommendations are routed to the prescribing physician, who retains full clinical authority over any changes to the patient's regimen. A recent study of over 15,000 Medicare beneficiaries published in Health Affairs Scholar showed that the DecisionRx program was associated with a 31.9% ($462 PMPM) reduction in medical spending.[1]

STATEMENTS FROM THE COMPANIES

“Our relationship with DecisionRx reflects our commitment to making personalized, preventive care a routine part of Humana's PathWays for Aging experience. Giving our dual eligible members in Indiana access to pharmacogenomic insights and clinical pharmacist support at no cost helps them and their physicians make more informed prescribing decisions about the medications they rely on every day.”

- Anna Dunn, President, Humana Healthy Horizons in Indiana

“Indiana's dual-eligible population deserves prescribing that is informed by each patient's unique genetics and clinical history rather than population averages. We are proud to work with Humana to bring this innovation to eligible PathWays members, and to demonstrate at scale how pharmacist-delivered Medication Therapy Optimization reduces medication failure and improves the patient experience.”

- Travis Morgan, President and Co-founder, DecisionRx

MEMBER ELIGIBILITY AND ENROLLMENT

Eligible members will receive enrollment information and at-home DNA collection kits. Participation is voluntary. Once enrolled, DecisionRx pharmacists will develop personalized medication action proposals using a patented medication risk assessment format and consult with patients and their prescribers via a secure telemedicine platform. Pharmacogenomic test results, once generated, remain clinically relevant for the patient's lifetime and may inform future prescribing decisions across providers.

ABOUT DECISIONRX

DecisionRx is a technology-enabled, value-based healthcare services company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company improves health outcomes and reduces cost of care by helping individuals eliminate medication failure. DecisionRx clinical pharmacists work on patients' behalf to make personalized medication recommendations to prescribers, informed by the latest clinical and data science and delivered through a value-based care model. The DecisionRx program has demonstrated total medical cost savings of more than 30% among Medicare patients with high polypharmacy risk. Learn more at DecisionRx.

[1] Hazem F Elewa, Joseph F Levy, Chintan Pandya, Steven E Goldberg, Travis A Morgan, Cost and utilization outcomes of pharmacist-led medication therapy optimization in a Medicare ACO population, Health Affairs Scholar, Volume 4, Issue 9, September 2026, qxag223,

Media Team

DecisionRx, Inc.

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DecisionRx Launches Free PGx Testing and Pharmacist-led Medication Optimization for Humana's PathWays for Aging Members News Provided By DecisionRx, Inc. October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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