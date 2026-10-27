Junior Volleyball Association Selects Ankored As Its Compliance Management Platform

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Junior Volleyball Association

More than 2,000 coaches and staff cleared ahead of the 2026–27 season.

- Seth Lieberman, CEO of AnkoredBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ankored, the compliance platform for youth sports, announced today that the Junior Volleyball Association (JVA) now uses Ankored to track background screens and coaches' training, providing yet another level of security to its safety process. Adults across JVA's 1,930 member clubs, and those participating in JVA-insured tournaments, complete National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI) background screening and Ankored's Trusted Coach Training in one workflow. More than 2,000 coaches and staff have cleared JVA's requirements ahead of the 2026–27 season.Safety comes first for both organizations. JVA requires every adult listed on a JVA roster, along with officials, athletic trainers, and independent content creators, to be screened and trained in order to participate in a JVA-insured event. Clubs that miss the requirement face suspension of member benefits for every team in the club. Ankored exists to make sure the right people are cleared to work with kids, and that organizations can prove it.“Club Directors shouldn't have to chase certificates to know their coaches are cleared,” said Seth Lieberman, CEO of Ankored.“JVA built a safety program that holds every adult to the same standard: screened and trained before they step into the gym. Our job is to make that standard easy to meet and easy to prove. More than 2,000 coaches and staff are already cleared, and that number grows every week.”The combined workflow makes compliance simpler for everyone involved. Coaches complete the background screen and training in one place, follow their own progress, and pay once. Club Directors stop chasing certificates. JVA gets one record of who is cleared across its Member Clubs, which is triggered and tracked within Ankored.Club Directors see every adult's status on their club page, from application to completion. They know who is cleared to coach before tournament day rather than at the check-in table.Ankored's Trusted Coach Course covers both prevention and reporting in one course. It walks coaches through the power they hold, boundaries and communication, team culture, red flags, how to report, and real-world scenarios."Athlete safety is a shared responsibility. JVA sets the standard, and our Club Directors carry it into the gym every day," said Lisa Wielebnicki, Executive Director of JVA. "Ankored gives every adult on a JVA roster the same training on what to watch for and how to report it. JVA Membership Platform shows our Club Directors who has cleared and who hasn't, before anyone works with their athletes. That's how we Better the Ball."Adults who completed JVA's prior screen and training remain cleared until their expiration date.About AnkoredAnkored is the athlete safety and compliance platform for youth sports. Clubs, leagues and parks and recreation departments use Ankored to screen, train and track every adult who works with their kids, and to show they're compliant. Less Paper. More Play. Learn more at ankored.About the Junior Volleyball AssociationJunior Volleyball Association (JVA) is a national association focused only on junior volleyball and the club community. Since 2006, JVA has supported a network of over 1,930 Member Clubs through education, events and resources, with a mission to Better the Ball at every level. Learn more at jvavolleyball.JVA Media contactKatie Wells, JVA Marketing Director,...

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Junior Volleyball Association Selects Ankored as Its Compliance Management Platform News Provided By Ankored, Inc October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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