Take-Two Co-Founder Mark Seremet Turns Personal Health Scare Into New Longevity Book, 'More Tomorrows'

After an unexpected diagnosis at 56, the entrepreneur rebuilt his health and now shares an evidence-based framework for staying strong, capable and independent.

- Mark Seremet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five years ago, entrepreneur and Take-Two Interactive co-founder Mark Seremet received an unexpected warning about his cardiovascular health. Despite looking fit and having reassuring blood work, a scan suggested his arteries were aging far faster than he was. That discovery changed his life, and ultimately inspired his new book, More Tomorrows.

Rather than treat his health as something to deal with later, Seremet turned his problem-solving skills toward the science of aging. Working alongside several physicians, he rebuilt the way he ate, trained, slept and lived.

Today, at 61, Seremet reports dramatic improvements in his cardiovascular health, strength, fitness and body composition. And now he has written the book he wishes he had years before that fated call from his doctor.

“More Tomorrows: The Science of Living Longer, Stronger and Better” is a practical guide to what the author calls practical longevity. It cuts through the hype, fear and overwhelming flood of anti-aging advice to focus on the everyday actions that help people stay strong, capable, energetic and independent as they age.

Readers will learn how to:

Preserve muscle, build strength, and maintain independence as they age.

Improve cardiovascular fitness and metabolic health to reduce disease risk.

Optimize nutrition, sleep, and recovery for better health and energy.

Turn the science of longevity into simple, sustainable habits they can measure and maintain.

The book is not a promise of immortality or a demand for perfection. It is a clear, evidence-informed framework for protecting healthspan: the years when the body still allows a person to live on their own terms.

“The same habits that help you feel better tomorrow are also the ones that can give you more tomorrows,” Seremet writes.

Mark Seremet is an entrepreneur, father of five and relentless student of practical longevity. A co-founder of Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of Grand Theft Auto, he has spent more than four decades building and leading companies across technology, consumer products and health. For Seremet, the goal isn't simply to add years to life. It's to remain healthy enough to enjoy those years with the people who matter most.

“More Tomorrows” is available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardcover editions.

Mark Seremet

More Tomorrows Press

+1 305-417-7465

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Take-Two Co-Founder Mark Seremet Turns Personal Health Scare Into New Longevity Book, 'More Tomorrows' News Provided By Hmdpublishing October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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