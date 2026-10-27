Heroic Technologies Celebrates 15 Years As A West Coast IT And Cybersecurity Partner

Nick Stevens - CEO of Heroic Technologies

What started as two partners working 600 miles apart now supports organizations up and down the West Coast with managed IT, cybersecurity, and AI services.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heroic Technologies, a managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving organizations in Oregon, Washington, and California, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Co-founded in 2011 by CEO Nick Stevens and Nate Odegard, the company has grown from hourly, reactive IT consulting into a full-service provider for growing organizations.A Name Earned Before the Company ExistedIn 2008, Stevens and Odegard were IT consultants at Front Office Team when one of their clients, a newly formed virtual law firm, realized it had no website two weeks before launch. Neither had built one before, so they taught themselves HTML and finished in time for opening day. At the launch party, the firm thanked them for“the heroic efforts of Nate and Nick.” That kind of work has defined Stevens' more than 19 years in the IT industry.In 2011, the Front Office Team crew split off in different directions. Two went on to start a legal tech company, and another became a law firm's VP of technology. Stevens and Odegard bought the client list, which included that same law firm, and Heroic was born. The firm is still a client today, 18 years after the website that gave the company its name.“It wasn't a giant client list we were going to make millions off,” said Stevens.“It was a couple of clients and hourly IT consulting. We liked tech, and we wanted to go help people fix their tech problems.”Growing Up Alongside Its ClientsShortly after the founding, Stevens moved from the San Francisco Bay Area to Portland, Oregon, while Odegard stayed in California. For its first few years, Heroic was what Stevens calls“two one-man islands, 600 miles apart,” running on time-tracking spreadsheets, basic remote access software, and email, well before remote work was common.A few years in, the founders discovered managed IT services. Instead of waiting for something to break, Heroic began monitoring and maintaining client systems proactively. By 2016, the company had its first office in the San Jose area and its first employees, and a Portland-area office followed in 2018. Today, Heroic has offices in Campbell, California, and Beaverton, Oregon, and serves clients in Washington as well.“Every couple of years we'd learn something new and grow enough to get to that next point in the business,” Stevens said.“Now we're managing employees. Now we can bring on larger and more complex clients and solve problems we didn't have the ability to solve before.”Growth brought its own lessons. Stevens says learning to lead a company has been harder than learning to run one.“The tech side of things is easy, at least it has been for me,” he said.“The people side is much more challenging.” Part of that has been learning to hand off work he once did himself and trusting his team to grow into it.“At first, it may be 60% as good as I would do it, and then as they get better, it's 80%, and then maybe it's even better than you would do it,” he said.Standards That Grew With the CompanyFor Heroic, 15 years of growth has also meant raising the bar along the way. Stevens says the company has turned down both new and existing business when a request conflicted with its standards. That has meant refusing to run pirated software or prop up a business-critical server long past end of life with no recovery plan behind it.“As we've grown and matured, we're willing to say no to people if those values and standards don't align,” he said.The same thinking shapes how Heroic approaches security. Rather than selling the newest tool, the team starts by assessing what a client already has, configuring it properly, and talking with the people who use it every day.“If you have a dead bolt you never lock, you probably don't need to hire a guard service to patrol your house,” Stevens said.“Start with locking the door.”Stevens applies the same test to new software and platforms. He's watched businesses, Heroic included, chase a new system that promised to fix everything, only to absorb the cost of the move, lost knowledge, and tools employees never adopted.“You can always throw a tool at it,” he said.“But is this really going to solve the problem, or am I going to solve two problems and introduce five more?”Looking Ahead to the Next 15 YearsOne of Heroic's latest offerings grew out of 15 years of bringing on clients from other providers. The Clean Break is designed so that switching IT providers doesn't feel like a business risk. It includes no onboarding or setup fees, a credit for early termination fees of $1,000 or less, after-hours cutovers, and 30 days of hypercare support.As for what's next, Stevens sees AI as the next major shift for Heroic's clients, though not in the way it's often marketed. Many of the organizations he works with found their employees were already using free AI tools before leadership had set any policy, so Heroic's AI work typically starts with acceptable-use policies and data guidelines before moving into automation and AI agents.Security stays part of that conversation. Once a business adopts an enterprise AI platform, Stevens says requests to connect every possible third-party app usually follow, and he's encouraging clients to pump the brakes before handing one tool access to all of their information.“AI is just another tool,” Stevens said.“If the process itself is broken or doesn't exist, it's not going to fix it. We need to make sure we're focusing on the people and security, because ultimately, the whole purpose of all this technology is for people.”Fifteen years in, Stevens says the experience of calling Heroic hasn't changed much.“Before, it was always going to be me or Nate answering,” he said.“You'll call now and you're still going to get a person. We're going to try to understand what the issue is, how it's impacting you, and work toward a resolution.”Organizations interested in managed IT, cybersecurity, AI services, or the Clean Break can reach the Heroic team at heroictec/contact or hello@heroictec.About Heroic TechnologiesHeroic Technologies is a managed IT and cybersecurity provider for growing organizations across Oregon, Washington, and California. Founded in 2011, Heroic offers managed IT services, managed cybersecurity, and AI services through three engagement models: Hero (fully managed IT), Sidekick (co-managed support for internal IT teams), and Guide (strategic guidance on compliance, cloud, AI, and long-term planning). The company serves law firms, construction companies, financial services firms, manufacturers, and technology companies from offices in Campbell, California, and Beaverton, Oregon. Its mission is to deliver reliable, efficient, and secure IT services that help clients achieve their goals. Learn more at heroictec.

Nick Stevens

Heroic Technologies

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Heroic Technologies Celebrates 15 Years as a West Coast IT and Cybersecurity Partner News Provided By Tactics Marketing October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Technology



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