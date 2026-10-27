Stephen J. Donell Appointed Limited Purpose Receiver For Oxford Financial, Case No. 25STCV14381

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On September 8, 2026, Stephen J. Donell was appointed Limited Purpose Receiver for Oxford Financial, Inc. in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- By stipulation of the parties, the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles has appointed Stephen J. Donell, CCIM, CPM, as Limited Purpose Receiver for Oxford Financial, Inc. in Leon Ahdoot, et al. v. Shahram Mokhtarzadeh, et al., Case No. 25STCV14381, before the Honorable Tiana J. Murillo.Oxford Financial, Inc. serves as manager of two single-property real estate companies, Santa Monica Corner, LLC and Santa Fe Corner, LLC.In his capacity as Receiver, Mr. Donell's focus is to bring Oxford Financial and both companies back into good standing with the California Secretary of State and Franchise Tax Board, prepare and file all outstanding tax returns, and determine the current market value of each property.Subject to Court approval, Mr. Donell will list and market the real estate for sale while working cooperatively with the parties on the negotiated buyout option and, where commercially feasible, their plans to complete a 1031 exchange.The appointment draws on Mr. Donell's experience as a Los Angeles court receiver and neutral fiduciary handling matters involving complex real estate, tax, governance, and ownership issues. The limited-purpose assignment is focused on addressing the specific responsibilities authorized by the Court while helping move the matter toward an efficient resolution.Mr. Donell also brings extensive experience as a real estate receiver involving residential, retail, commercial, and other real property assets. His broader receivership work has included matters involving distressed properties, business operations, construction completion, post-judgment enforcement, and disputes requiring court-supervised administration.About Stephen J. DonellStephen J. Donell has served as a court-appointed receiver in state and federal courts throughout the United States since 1990, administering hundreds of cases spanning a broad range of asset classes and industries.His experience encompasses real property receiverships involving residential, retail, and commercial assets, as well as service as a business receiver in matters involving gas stations, restaurants, medical practices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and residential care facilities for the elderly.Mr. Donell has also served extensively in post-judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution matters, homeowners and commercial association receiverships, single-family and condominium construction completion cases, accounts receivable collections, and collateral seizure matters.In addition, he has been appointed in federal court as receiver in enforcement actions brought by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, and other government agencies in connection with business and consumer fraud matters.About FedReceiver, Inc.FedReceiver, Inc. is a nationally recognized receivership firm with decades of experience administering complex real estate and business receiverships in state and federal courts across the country.The firm serves as a single-source solution for matters involving distressed real property, business liquidations, entertainment industry disputes, judgment enforcement, and government regulatory actions.FedReceiver's experience also spans income-producing properties, Ponzi scheme recovery, construction completion, partnership dissolution, partition referee appointments, provisional director engagements, and other complex matters requiring neutral court-supervised administration.

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Stephen J. Donell Appointed Limited Purpose Receiver for Oxford Financial, Case No. 25STCV14381 News Provided By FedReceiver, Inc. October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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