Top Growth Marketing Benchmark Puts Median Meta Ads CPM For DTC Ecommerce At $13.52 And Purchase ROAS At 2.96

Top Growth Marketing Meta Ads Benchmarks

Top Growth Marketing - Top Percentile Of Meta Ads

Top Growth Marketing - Meta ads cost per purchase

First-party data from 15 DTC brands and $2.46 million in Meta spend also shows a median cost per click of $0.57 and a click-through rate of 2.68%.

- Jack Paxton, Founder of Top Growth Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The median direct-to-consumer ecommerce brand paid $13.52 per thousand impressions on Meta over the past year and earned $2.96 in attributed revenue for every dollar spent, according to a benchmark report from Top Growth Marketing. The report covers 15 brands and $2,464,453 in spend on Facebook and Instagram between July 2025 and June 2026.

The Meta ads benchmarks report gives a median and a range for each measure. Cost per thousand impressions was $13.52, with the middle half of brands between $11.04 and $22.90. Cost per click was $0.57, with the middle half between $0.33 and $1.01. Click-through rate was 2.68%. Purchase return on ad spend was 2.96, with the middle half between 2.50 and 5.30. Cost per purchase was $49.04, ranging from $6.63 to $195.17.

The data was pulled from the Meta Ads API for each account and represents 171 million impressions, 4.6 million clicks and 92,051 purchases. Each account's rate was calculated first and the median taken across accounts, so one large advertiser does not set the benchmark. No brand is named.

"Return on ad spend is the number everyone quotes and the one that travels worst between brands," said Jack Paxton, founder of Top Growth Marketing. "It carries margin, price point and attribution settings. A brand that wants to know whether its media buying is working should look at cost per thousand impressions and click-through rate first."

The report states its own limits. All 15 accounts are managed by the agency, so the figures describe actively managed accounts and are not an industry average. The panel sells at an implied average order value of about $145, roughly double that of the broad advertiser base, which raises both return on ad spend and cost per purchase.

The figures are published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 licence and are free to cite. The agency also maintains a free library of more than 370 ecommerce ad examples across 15 product categories, refreshed monthly.

About Top Growth Marketing

Top Growth Marketing is a growth agency for direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands, founded in 2011. It manages advertising on Meta, Google and TikTok along with email and SMS marketing, and reports more than $336 million in ad spend managed.

Jack Paxton

Top Growth Marketing INC

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Top Growth Marketing Benchmark Puts Median Meta Ads CPM for DTC Ecommerce at $13.52 and Purchase ROAS at 2.96 News Provided By Top Growth Marketing INC October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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