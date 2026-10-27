Talent Scout places senior Latin American marketing, creative, and operations specialists inside US agencies and brands.

As buyers turn to AI assistants, US agencies want specialists who get clients cited, and Talent Scout trains its Latin American placements to build with AI.

- Mike Bodkin, Co-Founder and CEO, Talent Scout

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEO and AEO specialists have entered the top five most-requested roles at Talent Scout for the first time, as AI-generated answers change how US agencies hire. The role now ranks third in 2026 requests, behind only project and account managers and paid media specialists, according to the Miami-based recruiting firm, which places senior Latin American marketing, creative, and operations specialists inside US agencies and brands.

AEO, or answer engine optimization, is the work of getting a brand named and cited when buyers ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, or Google's AI answers for a recommendation. Agencies that used to hire for rankings alone now need someone who can do both, and who can explain to a client why they do or do not show up in an AI answer.

Talent Scout's 2026 most-requested roles, based on client role requests year to date:

1. Project and account managers

2. Paid media specialists

3. SEO and AEO specialists

4. Developers

5. Graphic designers

"Most agencies are still hiring for the search engine of five years ago," said Mike Bodkin, Co-Founder and CEO of Talent Scout. "Page one still matters, but the new question is whether the AI names your client when a buyer asks for a recommendation. That takes a senior specialist who owns the outcome, not a virtual assistant working through a task list."

That distinction is the core of Talent Scout's model. Instead of junior, task-based virtual assistants, the firm places Virtual Specialists: full-time senior hires with roughly five or more years in their discipline and 8+/10 English fluency, working US hours inside the client's team, joining their standups, tools, and client calls.

Training placed specialists to operate AI

To keep that talent ahead of the shift, Talent Scout launched The AI Marketing-Operator Cohort, a four-week, 16-hour program that is 85% hands-on and built on Claude Cowork. Participants, including the specialists Talent Scout places and members of its clients' teams, build working systems on their own client work: specialized workspaces, a deployed marketing agent running a real recurring task, scheduled automations, and brand-verified knowledge bases. The cohort is taught by Felipe Salgado, an advisor to UNICEF on global AI strategy and the founder of Ecuador's first AI school.

"AI is not going to replace the people we place," Bodkin said. "It is going to separate the ones who can build with it from the ones who can't. So we train our specialists to build agents and automations on real client work. The agency gets a senior hire who makes the whole team faster."

Built from an agency operator's own problem

Bodkin co-founded, ran, and sold Giant Propeller, a full-service marketing and creative agency, where one senior hire from Bogota took the team from one person to twelve. He launched Talent Scout on April 1, 2025. Eighteen months later, the bootstrapped firm supports more than 50 active embedded placements across 16 Latin American countries, with Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico the most active. It served more than 30 North American agencies in its first year, and one US performance marketing agency has made 12 hires through Talent Scout since its first in September 2025.

The pressure behind the demand is cost. Talent Scout's 2026 Marketing Hiring Gap Report, an analysis of 6,731 US job postings, found a $135,000 median advertised salary for senior US marketing roles. Talent Scout clients see a first round of candidates in 10 days and pay a published all-in price of $3,500 to $4,500 a month, up to 70% below the fully loaded cost of a comparable US hire, with free replacements at any time.

About Talent Scout

Talent Scout is a Miami-based recruiting firm that places senior, full-time marketing, creative, and operations specialists from Latin America inside US agencies and brands. Founded in 2025 by former agency operators, the firm runs a dedicated search for every role, presents candidates in 10 days, and runs The AI Marketing-Operator Cohort to train marketing teams to build with AI. Learn more at .

Mike Bodkin

Talent Scout

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AI Search Is Reshaping Agency Hiring: SEO and AEO Specialists Break Into Talent Scout's Top Five Most-Requested Roles News Provided By Talent Scout October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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