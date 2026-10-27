Jharkhand's Rahul Singh Gang Shooter Injured In Police Encounter In Ranchi, Two Held

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 27 (IANS) A shooter associated with Jharkhand's notorious Rahul Singh gang was injured in an encounter with the police in Ranchi's Nayasarai area on Tuesday, officials said.

The shooter, along with an associate, was arrested after the gunfight.

The exchange of fire took place near the railway line in the Nayasarai locality under the Assembly police station limits. The injured accused, identified as Shahid, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the operation and was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Ranjan said the gang had been under police surveillance following a recent firing incident near a petrol pump on Ring Road in the Kanke police station area, in which members of the Rahul Singh gang were involved.

According to the SSP, police received specific intelligence that Shahid, a shooter associated with the gang, was heading towards the Assembly area from Daladali Chowk on a motorcycle along with an accomplice to carry out a major criminal act. Acting on the tip-off, a special police team laid a trap and cordoned off the Nayasarai area.

As the suspects found themselves surrounded from all sides, they opened indiscriminate fire at the police team. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which Shahid was hit by a bullet in the leg. Despite being injured, he attempted to flee but was chased down and nabbed along with his associate.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shahid is a resident of Lohardaga district and is suspected to have been involved in several serious criminal incidents in Ranchi and neighbouring districts.

Police suspect his involvement in the firing at the Kanke petrol pump, a robbery case in Bero, and a shooting incident at the Shivaliya Construction site associated with the Bharatmala Project in Gumla district.

Following the encounter, Ranchi police launched a search operation across various parts of the city to track down other members of the gang, officials said.