Mint Explainer: Who Qualifies For The Centre's Diwali Bonus, And How Much Will They Get?
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Diwali approaches, eligible central government employees are awaiting their productivity-linked bonus payments. The Centre has approved a 30-day ad-hoc bonus for the financial year that ended in March 2026 (FY26), which is typically released in October, during the peak festival season. Based on a monthly emolument ceiling of ₹7,000, the maximum 30-day payout works out to ₹6,908.
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