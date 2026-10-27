'Others Spent Decades Telling My Story, Now It's My Turn': Sonia Gandhi Predicts 'Tamasha' After Nov 10 Release Of Her Memoir

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson on Tuesday predicted political 'tamasha' after her memoir 'Belonging' is released worldwide on November 10. In a message on X, Sonia Gandhi wrote,“There's bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my 'story', now it's my turn.”

The social media post was accompanied by a short video showing Sonia Gandhi sharing the reasons why she decided to share her story,“After a lifetime of being written about”.

The video clip's captions also mentioned that when her husband Rajiv Gandhi was asked to become the Prime Minister, she was“totally against” it.

Earlier on October 22, Sonia Gandhi made her social media debut by joining Instagram and sharing a post on her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

"Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all: The first look of 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. It is a story of love, duty, loss, and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you," Sonia Gandhi wrote on her first Instagram post, sharing the first look of her memoir.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sonia Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of her book and sharing sweets with her daughter and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two were also seen hugging.

The CPP Chairperson did not have a social media account until now. She now has over 10,700 followers and follows her children, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as the Indian National Congress.

The book is set to launch on November 10, while pre-orders have been opened. The memoir is being published globally by Alfred A. Knopf, with HarperCollins India handling its release in the country.

In a post on X, HarperCollins India said that it will publish 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' by Sonia Gandhi. "The long-awaited memoir will be published in India on 10 November 2026," it said.

The publishing house added, "One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, 'Belonging' is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India's journey."

Earlier, reports surfaced that Penguin India refused to publish the memoir of the senior Congress leader over alleged disagreement over editorial changes, which were later refuted by the publishing house.